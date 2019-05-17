Menu
Natalie and Amelia Springall are taking part in a fundraising golf day at Ipswich Golf Driving Range and Putt Putt.
Plea to help young Ipswich family after mum's sudden death

Navarone Farrell
by
16th May 2019 4:00 PM

THE Ipswich community has rallied behind the family of a young mother who died in a car crash.

Natasha Wilson left behind her two children Mason and Amateil as well as her partner Anthony.

 

Natasha and her kids Mason, Amateil and partner Anthony.
Her school mates Natalie Springall and Annie Free have been working their hearts out to arrange a fundraiser for the grieving family.

 

Natasha and her kids Mason, Amateil and partner Anthony.
Natalie and Amelia Springall are taking part in a fundraising golf day at Ipswich Golf Driving Range and Putt Putt.
The pair would Facetime to offer support while their children were sick in hospital.

Natasha passed away on April 26.

In honour, Ms Springall and Ms Free have organised a family fun day at the Ipswich Golf Driving Range and Putt Putt to raise money for the family, as well as started a GoFundMe.

"They had to get her back home down to Ipswich for the funeral and the burial," Ms Springall said.

"We're going to be having doing putt putt, a raffle, a barbecue and there will also be a cupcake stall."

Entry is $10 and for every person that plays on on the afternoon, $4 will be donated to Tasha's Fund, with all of the money going towards funeral costs and any leftover for her children.

The afternoon, running from 4.30pm until 6.30pm, will also feature a barbecue and a raffle.

For more information, see Tasha's Fundraiser on Facebook Events.

community fundraiser
