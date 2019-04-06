Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RECOVERY: Dan Podetti is rehabilitating in hospital after a life-threatening motorbike crash.
RECOVERY: Dan Podetti is rehabilitating in hospital after a life-threatening motorbike crash. Contributed
News

Community backs Dan's recovery

Frances Klein
by
6th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOLVI group has organised a fundraiser for the family of Dan Podetti, who is rehabilitating in Brisbane after he sustained a serious brain injury from a motorbike crash near Rainbow Beach six weeks ago.

The Wolvi man, who has been moved to the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, continues to improve daily after the life-threatening accident, his wife Di Podetti said.

"Physically he is doing well and he continues to improve daily with the focus being on his impulsivity, cognition and comprehension,” she said.

MORE: Words Dan's family thought they'd never hear

GoFundMe: Friends are fundraising for Dan Podetti (pictured) who is in a critical condition after a serious motorbike crash on Saturday night.
GoFundMe: Friends are fundraising for Dan Podetti (pictured) who is in a critical condition after a serious motorbike crash on Saturday night. Contributed

The "Do It for Dan” fundraiser will take place next Saturday, April 13 from midday until midnight at the Wolvi Hall at the corner of Kin Kin and Tagigan Rds.

The night of music, raffles, auctions and food will raise money for the Podettis, a family of seven, who are staying in Brisbane during Dan's rehabilitation, which is expected to take some time.

The bar will be open for refreshments at the event with free overnight camping available.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 12-18 years or $30 for a family.

The community has raised more than $6900 through a gofundme page for the well-regarded security guard.

To donate https://www.gofundme.com/the-podetti-family

dan podetti gympie crashes humans of gympie whatson whats-on wolvi wolvi hall
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Easter disaster for rail patrons between Gympie and Brisbane

    premium_icon Easter disaster for rail patrons between Gympie and Brisbane

    News Slow train coming, or not coming at all this weekend, as Queensland Rail takes a bus

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Gympie builder rescues stranded would-be homeowner

    premium_icon Gympie builder rescues stranded would-be homeowner

    News Collapse left Ryan in trouble, until a white knight came along

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Meet Gympie's Falcons development players of 2019

    premium_icon Meet Gympie's Falcons development players of 2019

    News Youngsters represent Gympie in bid to make Falcons divisonal team.

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    OPINION: 'Rogue' Gympie cow was only trying to survive

    premium_icon OPINION: 'Rogue' Gympie cow was only trying to survive

    News This cow did not deserve to die

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:01 AM