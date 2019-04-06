Community backs Dan's recovery

A WOLVI group has organised a fundraiser for the family of Dan Podetti, who is rehabilitating in Brisbane after he sustained a serious brain injury from a motorbike crash near Rainbow Beach six weeks ago.

The Wolvi man, who has been moved to the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, continues to improve daily after the life-threatening accident, his wife Di Podetti said.

"Physically he is doing well and he continues to improve daily with the focus being on his impulsivity, cognition and comprehension,” she said.

GoFundMe: Friends are fundraising for Dan Podetti (pictured) who is in a critical condition after a serious motorbike crash on Saturday night. Contributed

The "Do It for Dan” fundraiser will take place next Saturday, April 13 from midday until midnight at the Wolvi Hall at the corner of Kin Kin and Tagigan Rds.

The night of music, raffles, auctions and food will raise money for the Podettis, a family of seven, who are staying in Brisbane during Dan's rehabilitation, which is expected to take some time.

The bar will be open for refreshments at the event with free overnight camping available.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 12-18 years or $30 for a family.

The community has raised more than $6900 through a gofundme page for the well-regarded security guard.

To donate https://www.gofundme.com/the-podetti-family