28°
News

Comm Bank faces class action over money laundering scandal

Frank Chung | 23rd Aug 2017 11:42 AM
News Corp Australia

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COMMONWEALTH Bank is facing the country's largest ever shareholder class action over a share price rout in the wake of explosive money laundering allegations.

The nation's largest bank was earlier this month accused of more than 53,000 breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre.

The breaches, which the bank has blamed on a single IT error, related to tens of thousands of dollars in cash deposited in CommBank ATMs by money laundering syndicates and sent overseas.

Law firm Maurice Blackburn has teamed up with litigation funder IMF Bentham to pursue CommBank in a potential class action on behalf of its 800,000 shareholders, who suffered a share price drop of about 5 per cent after the allegations were made public.

Maurice Blackburn is calling for interest from those who bought ordinary CBA shares between August 17, 2015 and August 3, 2017.

Maurice Blackburn alleges the bank breached its continuous disclosure obligations by failing to inform the market when the issues first came to light in 2015.

"Our investigations and analysis show that this drop was in the top one per cent of price movements that CBA experienced in the past five years, making it apparent that the news was of material significance to shareholders," Maurice Blackburn national head of class actions Andrew Watson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The AUSTRAC allegations are extensive and it is astounding that the market would not be advised of such serious and repeated breaches as soon as the company became aware of them. Instead the CBA has said that its Board was aware of the breaches in the second half of 2015 but chose to say nothing to the ASX until 4 August 2017.

"As the largest company on the ASX shareholders would expect the CBA to take a leadership role in setting high standards of corporate conduct. The AUSTRAC allegations, if proven, show an abject failure of corporate governance and risk management.

"The failure to make proper disclosure to the market regarding those failures adds insult to injury for shareholders."

IMF Bentham director Hugh McLernon said work was being finalised on the Federal Court pleading to commence the class action.

"CBA is facing most serious allegations from AUSTRAC, and there are serious questions to be answered about what the company knew and when," Mr McLernon said.

The scandal prompted the announcement that chief executive Ian Narev would retire in 2018, and the bank stripped all executive bonuses to demonstrate "collective accountability".

CommBank earlier this month posted a record profit of $9.9 billion, its eighth record result in a row.

CommBank has been contacted for comment on the class action.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  austrac commonwealth bank general-seniors-news money laundering

Gympie's flu season 'twice' as bad and weeks to go

Gympie's flu season 'twice' as bad and weeks to go

For the Gympie council area, influenza cases reported this year are more than twice the average at this time of year for the past five years

'1000 new jobs' as new trading hours given green light

Hardware stores will now be able to operate from 6am, seven days a week.

21 towns without Sunday trading will stay closed.

Brilliant line-ups at Billy's and The Royal

MUSICAL MAGIC: Bill Chambers will be taking to the stage at the Royal Hotel tomorrow night.

Action not limited to Mary St at the Pre Muster Party

Man escapes from wreck after rollover

Emergency crews have responded to a single car crash.

Emergency crews respond to single car crash north of Woolooga.

Local Partners

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

UPDATE: Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

Erin Yarwood's Facebook photo with Matt Golinski.

Couple welcomes first child

The Muster's always been more than a gig for Amber

BACK AT IT AGAIN: Amber Lawrence is a crowd favourite at the Gympie Music Muster.

A return appearance from a Gympie Muster favourite

Taste of Muster

CENTRE STAGE: Gympie Blues Club member Bob Abbot (centre) and The Fabulous Green Machine at last year's Gympie Music Muster.

Pre Muster Party provides sneak peak of Gympie Muster

Once more with Pre Muster GUSTO

ARTISTS: GUSTO co-ordinator Robyn Hamilton with some of the members of the ukelele group, which will performing from midday at tomorrow's Pre Muster Party.

Ukeleles will ring out over Mary Street celebration

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

New Uncharted game for PS4 hits the shelves

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Click your fingers, tap your toes

Helen Peters, Elisabeth Wallis-Gaedtke, Evalee Sharples and Kemal Avunduk rehearse for Fascinating Rhythm, Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir's performance of hot jazz, sizzling samba, Latin beats and smooth swing sounds at Lake Kawana Community Centre on August 26-27.

Libby to set beat for Fascinating Rhythm this weekend

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

A GREAT STARTER

25 Mariposa Place, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 $229,000

Are you looking at buying your first home? Then this property would be an ideal first buy. The owner has done all the hard work and has recently renovated the...

ESTABLISHED PROPERTY IN A PRIVATE POSITION

211 Hoopers Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 5 $339,000

Established property in a private position. On our books 15 minutes north of Gympie is a 3 bedroom lowset block home in good condition on a fully fenced 5 acres.

SECURE YOUR FUTURE TODAY

Lot 11 Waldock Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Take advantage of the Great Start Grant, it could get you something ... Under Offer

Take advantage of the Great Start Grant, it could get you something more than you were expecting. 12 Lots on offer 707m to 969m Town water and sewerage Build your...

SECURE YOUR FUTURE TODAY

Lot 10 Waldock Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Take advantage of the Great Start Grant, it could get you something ... Under Offer

Take advantage of the Great Start Grant, it could get you something more than you were expecting. 12 Lots on offer 707m to 969m Town water and sewerage Build your...

SECURE YOUR FUTURE TODAY

Lot 7 Waldock Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Take advantage of the Great Start Grant, it could get you something ... Under Offer

Take advantage of the Great Start Grant, it could get you something more than you were expecting. 12 Lots on offer 707m to 969m Town water and sewerage Build your...

SECURE YOUR FUTURE TODAY

Lot 6 Waldock Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Take advantage of the Great Start Grant, it could get you something ... Under Offer

Take advantage of the Great Start Grant, it could get you something more than you were expecting. 12 Lots on offer 707m to 969m Town water and sewerage Build your...

INVESTOR&#39;S TAKE NOTE! - Returning $305 Per Week!

8 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 4 $239,000

Nestled on an exceptional 1047m2 fully fenced block, this delightful property has so much potential for the perfect family home or smart investment. Built to stand...

Want the lot? Well Here It Is!

23 Violet Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 6 $278,000

How good is this; Beautiful Queenslander offering 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge 3 bay shed plus 3 bay carport. No matter which way you look at this Queenslander...

OPTIONS A PLENTY

13 Australia Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $375,000

One level living...This brick property offers lots of options and is conveniently located in Australia Drive on Gympie's Southside within close proximity to all...

INDUSTRIAL LAND - WIDGEE

L27 Tooth Drive, Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $45,000

Looking to start up your own business? Wanting good exposure? This property is located in the Industrial Estate at Widgee. This 1820sqm block has good...

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

FREE: Guide to Gympie's hottest suburbs in The Gympie Times

Look out for SOLD ON in The Gympie Times on Wednesday.

The first Gympie edition of Sold On is in today's Gympie Times.

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m