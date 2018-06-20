Common sense versus the right women have to feel safe

The public outcry around Eurydice Dixon's death and the killing of Qi Yu's is very different.

THE hottest topic around water coolers this week has been the rape and murder of Eurydice Dixon in a public park, at the hands of a man she didn't know.

The subsequent blowback on police who then advised Australian women how to keep themselves safe, such as not walking through public parks alone at night, has gone full circle, with the critics of that advice now under fire from the "it's just common sense” brigade.

Yes, there is an element of needing to exercise common sense, but I can't help but feel - for want of better words - sad and angry that our society is such a dangerous place we are forced to take steps every day to keep ourselves safe from rapists and murderers.

I love walking the Mary River trail, but I won't do it alone because, as I described it to a friend recently, it's a bit "rapey” in parts.

I walked it alone once. It was a cheerful, sunny day and I passed other walkers from time to time, but there were sections of the walk where I felt isolated and vulnerable. Never again.

Obviously I am not the only woman to feel this way, as I have yet to see a woman walking that trail without company of some sort.

Don't you think that's sad? We live in this beautiful and "safe” region, yet as a woman I am afraid to walk a public trail alone in broad daylight. What do you think? Is this good enough? Is there answer?