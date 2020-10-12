Committal date set for men charged with Mary Valley murder

Nathan Caulfield (left) was charged with murder over the death of Michael Zanco (right).

A COMMITTAL date has been set for the three men charged with the murder of 22-year-old Gympie man Michael Zanco at Amamoor earlier this year.

Kalabe John Steven Saurine, 19, Nathan John Caulfield, 33, and Trent Edward Dyhrberg, 33, have each been charged with one count of murder, and faced the Gympie Magistrates Court while in custody on Monday morning.

Between 6-8pm on March 12, 2020, Mr Zanco allegedly sustained an “execution-style” gunshot wound to his head at a property in Amamoor, before being driven to Gympie Hospital in the back of a ute.

Mr Zanco was treated by doctors there before being transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, where he died around 9:30pm the next day.

A murder investigation was launched and following an intense land and air search, Mr Saurine, Mr Caulfield and Mr Dyhrberg were arrested and each charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted robbery.

During the investigation Alyce Maree Burgess, 28, was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder.

Ms Burgess also appeared in court from custody this morning.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan set the four of them down for committal mentions on November 11, with their personal appearances not required.