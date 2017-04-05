25°
News

Commission must listen to community outrage

Shelley Strachan | 5th Apr 2017 5:03 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESIDENTS of the Gympie region have had their say on the nonsensical idea of splitting the Cooloola Coast into two state seats.

The proposed new boundary has been met with howls of protest from Tiaro and the Cooloola Coast, with neither community happy about being ripped from the bosom of their electorate, to be subjected to different communities of interest, priorities, funding paradigms and, of course, MPs.

The current Gympie electorate (highlighted in blue), along with the proposed 2017 changes (highlighted in red).
The current Gympie electorate (highlighted in blue), along with the proposed 2017 changes (highlighted in red). Contributed

There are no social or economic ties binding Rainbow Beach to Noosa and one has to wonder what intent lies behind a plan that was always going to be strenuously resisted, especially given that, if set in stone, all the waterways of Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove will follow Rainbow Beach into their new Noosa electorate while the townships will stay in Gympie.

It's wild stuff.

Similarly, Tiaro and Bauple are quite happy thank you very much, being a part of the Maryborough electorate, or so says the Tiaro Chamber of Commerce and at least one of the more hurtful submissions made by a Tiaro resident to the Redistribution Commission. This mangling of our electorate has been rejected by the community, local businesses, council and the sitting MP. That is clear. We wait with bated breath to see what the Commission does next.

Gympie Times

Topics:  boundary changes editorial comment electoral boundary realignment gympie election results opinion

History unearthed and reburied in the CBD

History unearthed and reburied in the CBD

A SIGNIFICANT part of Gympie's wartime history has been re-interred, after briefly being brought to light in the Gympie CBD yesterday.

'Hands off,' say Rainbow, Gympie voters on boundary plan

REJECTED BY VOTERS: The current Gympie electorate (highlighted in blue), along with the proposed 2017 changes (highlighted in red).

Massive Cooloola Coast and Gympie rejection of electoral plans

Borumba's new boat ramp has reopened

GOOD BUT NOT GREAT: Cedar Pocket Dam and Borumba Dam have had good falls but are far from full.

Gympie dams far from full

'We dodged a bullet, didn't we?'

WIDGEE CREEK: James Thomas said the Widgee Creek on Jensen Rd flowed well over the bridge near his macadamia farm.

Farms spared storm damage

Local Partners

New school crossing for Glastonbury Rd

It's a long-awaited safety addition for our local schoolkids.

Setting a new date to save our Koalas

PEEK-A-BOO: Phoebe with her new joey, making this the fifth year she's raised a baby.

Gympie conservation groups are getting on board

Music for Lent concert heralds start of Easter week

PIPED MUSIC: St Peter's historic pipe organ will feature in Friday's Music for Lent.

Music for Lent in St Peter's Church on Friday, April 7

Funsters end the working week at Club 88

CLUBBING IT: Dalton Lavelle (left), Shane Cripps, Emily Canavan and James Logan among the crowd at Club 88 on Saturday night.

Out and about at Club 88

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary April 4-9

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

AS CLAIMS of editing and extreme conditions hit MAFS, contestants and family members are concerned about the true impact

Ten backs George Calombaris amid pay fiasco

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Channel 10 says Calombaris's staff pay issues won’t hurt MasterChef.

Your school holiday movie guide

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

FILM critic Leigh Paatsch rates the movies on offer over the break.

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

Mark and Chris’ fine dining AFL-themed restaurant unsurprisingly tanks.

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Book review: City of Friends

The fragile nature of relationships is on show

One-hit wonders you have to see

Remember this lot? Yes? Have we got an Australian tour for you.

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when this tour lands in Australia.

life really is meant 2 be this simple!

1 Gaunt Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 NOW ONLY...

Want the opportunity to live in peace and quiet away from the maddening crowd, completely off the grid and self-sufficient? Thinking weekender! Thinking of...

10 acres, just 2 cheap!

8 Cahill Road, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $140,000!

Always wanted to move to the country and start up your whole new private country style self-sufficient getaway? Fantastic scenic 10 acres on offer here folks, be...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

TIMELESS BEAUTY IN MEDICAL PRECINCT

81 Channon Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 1 1 $299,000

It is rare that you get a property with this much to offer. If you're looking for the authentic Queenslander, look no further! If you're looking for the best...

URGENT SALE !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

GREAT LOCATION!

9 Daisy Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Modern low-set brick home on 770m2. Three (3) bedroom, built-ins, with 2 way bathroom Open plan living, good sized pantry, high ceilings, ceiling fans throughout...

GREAT LOCATION!

5A Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $318,000

4 bedroom Brick home on 991 square metres in the heart of Gympie. Polished hardwood timber floors with red cedar door-frames. Formal lounge,formal dining...

CONTEMPORARY HOME TICKS ALL THE BOXES

20 Brooks Road, Canina 4570

House 4 2 4 $489,000

What a view! This property will tick all the boxes. Situated on a 1.36ha (3.36 acres) on a no through road with amazing views and just a short drive to Gympie CBD...

&quot;PIE CREEK MAGIC&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $445,000

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circuit, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 "AUCTION"

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!