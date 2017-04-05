Commission must listen to community outrage

RESIDENTS of the Gympie region have had their say on the nonsensical idea of splitting the Cooloola Coast into two state seats.

The proposed new boundary has been met with howls of protest from Tiaro and the Cooloola Coast, with neither community happy about being ripped from the bosom of their electorate, to be subjected to different communities of interest, priorities, funding paradigms and, of course, MPs.

The current Gympie electorate (highlighted in blue), along with the proposed 2017 changes (highlighted in red). Contributed

There are no social or economic ties binding Rainbow Beach to Noosa and one has to wonder what intent lies behind a plan that was always going to be strenuously resisted, especially given that, if set in stone, all the waterways of Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove will follow Rainbow Beach into their new Noosa electorate while the townships will stay in Gympie.

It's wild stuff.

Similarly, Tiaro and Bauple are quite happy thank you very much, being a part of the Maryborough electorate, or so says the Tiaro Chamber of Commerce and at least one of the more hurtful submissions made by a Tiaro resident to the Redistribution Commission. This mangling of our electorate has been rejected by the community, local businesses, council and the sitting MP. That is clear. We wait with bated breath to see what the Commission does next.