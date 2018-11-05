Commercial fishing: Will new laws crush the little people?

Joe McLeod is concerned at the likely effect of upcoming legislation on what is left of the Tin Can Bay inshore fishing industry.

TIN Can Bay fishing advocate Joe McLeod has backed Katter Australian Party MPs in their concern about new state government moves to "force tracking systems on all vessels.”

Mr McLeod said proposed changes to the Fisheries Act would hurt small boat operators and would not assist their safety.

And environmental benefits would be non-existent because of the small scale of most inshore fishing operations.

Party leader Robbie Katter said the proposed new laws wouold require vessel monitoring system to be fitted even on tiny dinghies and would be "a huge financial imposition.”

"The people out on the water don't need Big Brother in Brisbane watching their every move - most of these small vessels have already got radios or phones,” he said.

He said KAP officers had been flooded with complaints from fishing businesses, seafood operators and other boat users about the proposed laws, which are due to come into force on New Year's Day, despite not yet being passed by parliament.