Commercial fisheries left out of net-free discussions

CHANGES: The net-free fishing period at the Boyne river is looking to be extended in future years in line with the Boyne Tannum HookUp. Contributed

COMMERCIAL Fishermen in the Gladstone region are disappointed they have once again been left out of the net-free fishing conversation.

Sunday night at the Boyne Tannum HookUp, State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announced efforts to extend the net-free period on the Boyne River past May 1 next year were advancing.

Commercial fisherman Mark McMillan said he was disappointed he had to read about plans in The Observer instead of being approached by the department of agriculture and fisheries first.

"If they were decent human beings and actually approached the fishing industry, we would have gladly not fished there until after the HookUp," Mr McMillan said.

"There's a workable solution without a doubt and they don't talk to us as per usual."

However Glenn Butcher said the department did have plans to communicate with commercial fishermen throughout the changes.

"This announcement we made (Sunday) night is what we're looking at doing," Mr Butcher said.

"From now on the minister and his department are making sure (commercial fishermen) are included in the conversation and looking at potential compensation."

Currently, commercial fishermen can use nets to target barramundi in the Boyne River between May 1 and September 1.

The Observer understands the Queensland Government will extend the closed period for commercial fishermen by two weeks.

Mr Butcher said the department would look at different ways of atoning any losses to commercial fishermen, suggesting extending the tail end of the netted fishing period as an example.

Mr McMillan said he was concerned the extended net-free times in the Boyne River could put further pressure on other commercial fishing areas.

"If you have three roads and you shut one, there's just more traffic on the other ones," he said.

"It's just another area that I myself do not fish in, but the person who does fish in it will have to come to my area and put more pressure there."