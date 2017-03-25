Coming to the Gympie region in autumn

Dianne Woodstock is the organiser behind the Energy and Wellbeing Expo which is on today at the Gympie Civic Centre.

MARCH 25: ENERGY & WELLBEING EXPO

We invite you and your friends to join us at the Energy Expo. In addition to Psychic Readings, Energy healings and crystal cards and massage, you can meet interesting people and learn new skills and abilities.

There'll be plenty of food, plus stalls packed with essential oils, crystals and so much more.

Plus there will be give-aways and lucky door prizes.

The Energy and Wellbeing Expo is on today from 9am until 4pm at the Gympie Civic Centre. Admission is $5. For more information call Di Woodstock on 0419224628, or email di@magicality.com.au.

Radio gardening guru Tom Wyatt will be presenting information sessions and plant clinic Q and As at the Gympie Garden Expo. CONTRIBUTED

MAY 6 & 7: GYMPIE 2017 GARDEN EXPO

Join gardening gurus Annette McFarlane, Tom Wyatt and Paul Plant as they share their wealth of knowledge over the Expo weekend. You will stand in awe as you admire one of the states largest collection of orchids. Treat yourself to a fantastic weekend of plant displays, open gardens, tools and machinery for the home gardener. Sunday's Compost Corner will focus on great soil and healthy gardens.

The Gympie Garden Expo will be open from 8am, at the Gympie Showgrounds. Entry is $5 for adults and children are free. For more information head to the website at www.gympiegarden expo.com.au.

Don't miss the 2017 Gympie District Show. Greg Miller

MAY 18-20: 2017 GYMPIE SHOW

The Gympie Show Society attempts each year to present the best of our long agricultural traditions mixed with the excitement of the modern era by reflecting our unique region and showcasing its people and produce.

The Show hosts annual events unlike any other in the area and attempts to educate people about many different facets of the agricultural industry in its many forms.

The Gympie District Show will be held at the Gympie Showgrounds over the weekend of May 18-20. Pricing varies and concession discounts can apply. For more information head to the website at gympieshow.com.au.

Judy Ferguson from New Zealand and Angela Brown from Brisbane at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival. Contributed

MAY 29: THE 21ST ANNUAL GOOMERI PUMPKIN FESTIVAL

The purpose of the festival was to bring people and money into Goomeri's flagging economy and to extend country hospitality to the visitors they hoped to attract.

The first festival had an attendance of approximately 1000 and was a raging success with 71 pumpkin rollers making their mark in the history of Goomeri.

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival will have events through the town of Goomeri on Sunday May 29 and promises to be a colourful spectacle. For more go to the website at goomeripumpkin festival.com.au.