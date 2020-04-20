Comfort in time of crisis: Educator’s bedtime stories

BRIGHT SIDE: Kalkie State School principal Malinda Findlay reads a childrens book for the community to enjoy every night.

BOOKS are a gift you can open many times and one that takes us on a journey, teaches us and reminds us we are not alone.

Kalkie State School principal Malinda Findlay has been recording a story book reading and posting it to the school’s Facebook page each night, in a bid to offer some comfort to the community.

“Many families are experiencing significant personal, financial and social stress during the coronavirus pandemic and this stress is often difficult to deal with when you don’t get much time away from the kids to unwind and be alone with your thoughts,” she said.

“By reading each night, my hope was that I would give parents 10-15 minutes of time, so they could hand over the reins and have a scheduled break.”

Usually surrounded by children, the educator said it was also a way to stay connected with her students, who she missed.

“This pandemic has made it a lonely and worrying time … we worry about ‘our’ kids and want to know they are OK,” Ms Findlay said.

“Reading is an important skill, offers mental and cognitive stimulation and also allows kids to lose themselves in the story and forget about the stresses of the world.”

Ms Findlay said the entire community was welcome to enjoy the readings, with many adults enjoying the stories too.

Receiving up to 500 views per video, Ms Findlay said the playback setting allows families to watch it at times that best suit bedtime routine and other commitments.

While books are selected at random, the principal said she loves that children are starting to submit personal requests.

Popular titles on the list this week include The Very Sleepy Bear by Nick Bland, Funky Chicken by Chris Collin and The Wonky Donkey by Craig Smith and Katz Cowley.

Ms Findlay said she plans to continue the readings until school has returned to normal operations.

To watch, visit facebook.com/KalkieStateSchool/.