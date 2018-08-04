Menu
ON THE BALL: Cooloola Comets player Matthew Lally. LEEROY TODD
Comets shooting for club pride against Hervey Bay

Rebecca Singh
4th Aug 2018 9:04 AM
Basketball: Unlike the last game of State of Origin, the Cooloola Comets and Hervey Bay Hurricanes match tonight will be anything but a dead rubber.

Despite the Comets already being through to the semi-final against Hervey Bay next weekend, "club pride” will be on the line this evening.

"We have the best chance ever to win this weekend,” Comets coach Justin Brown said.

"We will be playing for club pride this weekend.”

A change to the playing structures has allowed the Comets to capitalise and Brown will trial some new plays this weekend to give an "edge in the semi-finals”.

"We have been running proper offences and defensive plays. Majority of our players have not played this type of structured basketball and our players are getting better every weekend,” Brown said. "There are some new surprises up our sleeves for the semi-final next week which I think we can pull off to give us an edge.”

A full-strength side will take to the court and with experienced players among the upcoming talent, the Comets are reaping the rewards.

"The full squad will be in action for the first time this weekend and having our seniors will add some strength and experience,” Brown said.

"Our top four up-and-coming players this weekend Hayden McKenzie, Michael Stienhardt, Aaron Terry and Anthony Brogden have been great. Regular training and spending time with the experienced players is accelerating their learning.”

Young blood in the side has Gympie in prime position for the next few years.

"I am excited to see these young players in action and it is great to see the future of Gympie Basketball is getting stronger every year,” Brown said.

Cooloola Comets v Hervey Bay Hurricanes, tonight at 7pm at the Pavilion, Gympie.

