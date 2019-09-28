Comedians set to bring tears to your eyes in Gympie

DON'T MISS: An all ages comedy is coming to Murphy's Store this Saturday night from 4pm with Gympie local Anna Brennan (pictured) performing alongside Carolyn Mandersloot and a few others.

DUE TO popular demand, the first ever all ages stand-up comedy show is coming to Murphy's Store on Saturday night from 4pm.

The owner, Erin and her Gympie comedic buddy, Anna Brennan shimmy all the vintage treasures against the walls and pack as many chairs as they can fit in to host two back-to-back shows every second month. The content will be PG rated, with children under 12 free. All they need is an adult with them. Headlining the main show will be winner of the 2010 Melbourne International Comedy Festival's Class Clown's Matt Ford.

Ms Brennan said Matt was "one of those comedians that everybody warms to”.

The main show will kick off at 7pm and is strictly 18 years and over, with content and language warnings.

The line-up, which is the same for both 4-7pm shows has Canadian mamma bear from North Lakes, Jasmine Fairbairn as MC.

Jasmine and Matt are joined by Gympie comedians Anna Brennan and Carolyn Mandersloot, as well as recent addition to the shows, Brisbane's Andrew Dawson.

Ms Brennan has been running stand-up comedy events in Queensland for the past four years.

She's hoping to offer comedy workshops to 12 to 17-year-olds and adults in Gympie this December and January, with a performance competition at the end of the course.

Winners will take home a cash prize and also be invited to perform at her monthly stand-up comedy night, LOLbar, at Solbar in Maroochydore.

"Comedy is often used to address complex issues in a palatable way,” she said. "It can be a powerful tool for educating, debating and storytelling. It's also a lovely, inclusive community that welcomes all personality types. I was surprised when I first started performing, to find that a large portion of the comedians I met were introverted, often shy and sometimes socially awkward off-stage. Many of them seemingly sprang to life as soon as they grabbed the microphone. Comedy gives a lot of people a platform, a community and a lot of confidence.”

Pre-sale tickets are available at Murphy's Store or online through the Gympie Box Office for $12, and any unsold tickets will be for sale at the door for $18.