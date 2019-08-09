Comedian who flashed his 'Wangaratta' comes to Gympie region

AUSTEN Tayshus is a name many gen Xers might remember from his very punny stand up routine called Australiana.

Lines like "Do you wanna go Anna?” from the '80s still have us chuckling to this day.

In a career spanning 40 years, Austen Tayshus and his alter-ego Alexander Gutman have released more than 20 albums and appeared in more than 30 movies.

Now, this very Australian, talented comedian will be appearing at the Tin Can Bay Country Club on the Muster weekend with a 90-minute show that is packed full of current affairs and political satire.

"I'm an avid reader,” he said.

"I read about 10 to 15 books a week and my shows are full of stuff that is topical, satirical and fresh. They are smarter, more civilised comedy.”

Having performed around the world, he said his show was constantly evolving and changing but one constant was his unique take on Australian culture.

"I've lived in Australia all my life and we have a diverse culture and multi-culturism and I draw everything from this, from the landscape and the people,” he said.

Some people from overseas may scoff at the idea of Australian culture but this is something Austen Tayshus refutes.

"We have a great culture. Culturally we're into physical sport, we're academically inclined and we do well in the arts, especially with our cultural exports. They're killing it in Hollywood. We've had a lot of cultural success.”

Tickets for the August 24 show, starting at 8pm, cost $25 and are available from the Tin Can Bay Country Club on 54864231.