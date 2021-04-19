Comedian tells Qld why Gympie is next big thing in tourism

The Gympie region’s tourism sector is hoping for a boost from a live streamed comedy event that will feature the hilarious stylings of Gympie comedian Anna Brennan.

Remotely Funny invited seven Queensland comedians including Anna to argue why their town was the next big thing in tourism. The results, from nostalgic reminiscences to good natured roasting, will come to light at the show live online on Wednesday, April 21.

Remotely Funny is a project from Rockhampton-based comedian Jodie van de Wetering, capitalising on the boom of live streaming and video conferencing during the pandemic shutdown to create opportunities for performers in rural, regional and remote areas.

“Stand up comedy might be seen as a very individual artform, but when it comes to learning the craft, organising shows and getting ahead in the industry, it really is a team sport,” Jodie said.

“Distance makes it more challenging for rural and regional comedians starting out, and Remotely Funny bridges that gap by providing industry training, networking with established performers, and harnessing the power of the internet to deliver group shows.”

To watch the show, follow Remotely Funny here and be online at 8pm AEST on Wednesday, April 21 when the show will be streamed live.

If you’re not on Facebook you can also join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89324306947 or if you don’t have internet access you can listen live by calling (07) 3185 3730 and entering meeting code 893 2430 6947.

Regular call costs apply.

This show is free, but you can support the acts involved by leaving a tip during the show, with all funds raised split between the performers.

Remotely Funny is supported by the Australian Government’s Regional Arts Fund, delivered in Queensland by Flying Arts Alliance Inc.