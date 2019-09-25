Comedian caught drink-driving after 2L of wine

A STAND-UP comedian faced his toughest crowd on Tuesday when he fronted court for a serious drink-driving charge.

Vincent Andrew Howard drank 2L of Port Wine just hours before he decided to drive to the bottle-o, a court was told.

Howard pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

The court was told Howard was intercepted by police about 11.49am in West Gladstone for a roadside breath test.

The 53-year-old returned a blood alcohol reading of .117 per cent.

Howard was not represented by a lawyer in court and told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella he suffered bipolar and drank alcohol to cope.

Howard - a stand-up comedian by the name of "Dr Bipolar Bear" - said he used humour to educate people about mental health conditions.

He told Mr Kinsella the night before the offending he bought a bottle of Port Wine and was trying to "spread out" his drinking.

Howard said his neighbours were having a party and he ended up drinking until about 4am.

"I thought I would sleep it off, I woke up at lunchtime," Howard said.

"Then my neighbour wanted a lift to the bottle-o, I didn't want to go but she offered to buy me a drink."

Howard said when he was stressed out he "reached for the bottle" and has been trying therapy and hypnosis to overcome his issues.

"There was a little voice in my head that told me don't drive and I ignored it," Howard said.

"I have got to cop it sweet."

Howard said he now had good support services in his life and a plan in place to occupy himself instead of drinking.

Mr Kinsella ordered Howard to complete nine months' probation.

Howard was disqualified from driving for five months.