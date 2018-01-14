Come see what's new at the Gympie gallery

WORKS OF ART: Come and see the exhibition How to Raise a Siren by Todd Fuller, one of three officially opened Friday night at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

WORKS OF ART: Come and see the exhibition How to Raise a Siren by Todd Fuller, one of three officially opened Friday night at the Gympie Regional Gallery. Contributed

CELEBRATE ART AT THE GYMPIE GALLERY

START your year with a visit to the Gympie Regional Gallery with three new exhibitions officially opened on Friday night.

Sydney-based artist Todd Fuller has his exhibition How to Raise a Siren which showcases his hand-drawn animated films, Chris Hurst has her exhibition Undercurrent of abstract paintings, and Sunshine Coast artist Tarja Ahokas has her exhibition This Very Egypt.

You can visit these exhibitions until January 27, with How to Raise a Siren on until February 24. Entry is free. Phone 5481 0733 for more information.

The Gympie Regional Gallery is open 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday and is located at 39 Nash St, just up the hill from Goldfields Plaza.

Discover new and fun ways to create a self-portrait with the free interactive program Me, Myselfie and I. Contributed

SUMMER HOLIDAY FUN FOR FAMILIES AND KIDS

HEY kids! Get creative at the Gympie Regional Gallery over the summer holidays with activities that are fun and entertaining.

Firstly you can join in the holiday fun program and enjoy workshops in animation, funky dyeing, macrame, painting, drawing, sculpture and lots more.

After the program, have your work hung in an exhibition that showcases the holiday fun program from January 31 and come to the official opening on Friday, February 2, at 3.30pm.

Jump onto holidayfun.com.au or pop in to the Gympie Regional Gallery for a full list of what's on around the region for young people.

Then visit the gallery to discover new and different ways of creating self-portraits with the Kids on Tour program called Me, Myselfie and I, brought to Gympie by the Queensland Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art.

UNTUTORED LIFE DRAWING CLASS

DRAWING from a life model can be rewarding and challenging. Artists throughout the centuries have used the human form as a subject of interest.

The Gympie Regional Gallery hosts untutored life-drawing sessions that encourage you to draw in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

The first session for the year will be Tuesday, January 30, and then fortnightly on Tuesdays, February 13 and 27, and March 13 and 27 from 5.30-7.30pm.

Easels are available but please BYO drawing materials. Costs $15 to cover model fees per session. Bookings are preferred.

Join in a free celebration of the exhibition Welcome to the Lucky Country by Ainslie McMahon and Veronika Zeil. Contributed

MINDFUL DRAWING WORKSHOP

CELEBRATE the launch of the exhibition Welcome to the Lucky Country by Ainslie McMahon and Veronika Zeil with a special event on Friday, February 2, at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

Join in the free opening event and floor talk at 10.30am with a free morning tea.

The opening event will be followed by a Mindful Drawing workshop 11.30am-1.30pm.

Be guided through different approaches to experimental drawing and encouraged to experience drawing as a relaxing, mindful activity, which can connect you to your inner self.

The workshop costs $30 with bookings and payment is essential to secure your place. Phone 5481 0733 for further information.

The exhibition Welcome to the Lucky Country will be on view from January 31 to February 24.

ART SESSIONS JUST FOR KIDS

ART Stars are a group of kids who meet at the Gympie Regional Gallery to get messy and be creative.

Sessions run every first Saturday of the month (except school holidays) with the first session for the year on Saturday, February 3, from 10am-noon.

This session is for kids aged between five and nine years, so mark this one on your calendar.

Sessions cost $2 per child to cover materials and no bookings are required, simply turn up on the day.

Pam Hopkins gives a painting demonstration on the 2017 Gympie Region Studio Trails. Contributed

GYMPIE REGION STUDIO TRAILS

CALLING all artists!

The Gympie Regional Gallery would like to invite artists and art groups to join the Gympie Region Studio Trails in 2018.

This event will be held over four weekends in June and July and showcases the unique talent of our local artists by opening their studios and welcoming visitors.

If you are an artist or an arts group in the Gympie region, or have a close association to the Gympie region, then the Gympie Regional Gallery would love to hear from you.

For more information and to apply, contact the Gympie Regional Gallery on 5481 0733 or email culture@gympie.qld.gov.au, or you can call in to the gallery at 39 Nash St, Gympie.