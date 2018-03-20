Come on Gympie, join the 65 Roses Campaign

SUPPORTERS: Peter Oxford (right) with his partner Andre Sarzio supported the 65 Roses Campaign last year.

SUPPORTERS: Peter Oxford (right) with his partner Andre Sarzio supported the 65 Roses Campaign last year. Contributed

Cystic Fibrosis Queensland (CFQ) is calling on Gympie's business community to join a campaign to help people living with the disease by challenging their staff, families, customers and friends to raise just $650 by the end of May.

The 65 Roses Challenge is held across Queensland every May to raise much-needed funds and awareness for people living with cystic fibrosis, a life-shortening inherited disease that attacks the digestive system and slowly shuts down the lungs. It is usually diagnosed shortly after birth and there is no cure.

The campaign encourages community groups and individuals across the state to host challenges themed around the number 65; all with the main aim of supporting the almost 1000 Queenslanders living with the incurable disease. This year we want businesses to play a part.

Keeping with the number 65 theme, CFQ is asking each business to raise just $650 for a good cause. Community members can also visit their local businesses to encourage them to take part in the campaign.

While $650 might not seem much to many, it can make the world of difference to a person living with cystic fibrosis and who fights every day just to breathe. And if enough businesses take up this relatively simple challenge, the positive benefits to people with CF are incalculable.

The money raised will provide essential services such as equipment loans to people with CF; temporary Brisbane accommodation for families of children confined to hospital and hospital parking vouchers; Boredom Buster Bags containing activities and materials for children undergoing lengthy hospital stays; and key fundraising projects to buy exercise trampolines, nebulisers, hospital fridges, meals for adults.

CFQ also provides undertakes advocacy with governments and medical associations on behalf of people with CF and education programs for families and carers.

"This is a great and fun way for business owners, their staff, their families and their customers to give back to the community and support people who need their help,” CFQ Chief Executive Officer Petrina Fraccaro said.

"These fundraising challenges also provide vital financial assistance to CFQ to allow us to provide services to people with CF and their families.

"We must raise $2 million each year to provide those services but there is no designated state or federal government assistance to provide support for people and their families living with cystic fibrosis. The fundraising efforts of people in our community are essential to enable us to continue to help everyone with cystic fibrosis in Queensland.”