Come meet the newest member of your family

Ajay.

1. Ajay

Age: 5 months

WHILE Ajay can be quite timid at first, he is beginning to open up to people who frequently handle him, so once he is in his new forever home he will settle in and become your best mate. He is still a young cat and will still be playful and full of mischief.

Alice.

2. Alice

Age: 4 years

ALICE is a true Aussie girl and an active working breed which means she's perfect for training and play. Probably not suited for families with young children, but for an active young couple or a family with active teenagers she could be a perfect match.

Alistair.

3. Alistair

Age: 9 months

ALISTAIR is a special little man who wants to be part of your life and enjoy the finer things with you. Come on in and fall hopelessly in love this little guy.

Bounty.

4. Bounty

Age: 2 years

BOUNTY is a big character and needs someone who will understand him while he sits on their lap and tells them what to do. If you are looking for a friend of the feline variety then come and meet him.

Bundy.

5. Bundy

Age: 20 months

BUNDY is looking for a new home. Being a typical working dog, Bundy would need to go to an active home where he would get lots of enrichment and be kept busy. Bundy lost one of his legs in a car accident but it in no way slows him down, he is as active as any other dog.

Chicko.

6. Chicko

Age: 13 years

CHICKO is looking for a nice quiet home where she can be an only child to live out her senior years in peace. She will make a great companion for the special person who falls in love and takes her home with them. Please come and meet her, she is very sweet and has a lot of love to give.

Dozer.

7. Dozer

Age: 15 months

DOZER is a really nice staffy who is need of a new home. He is hoping to find a family who will love and play with him and take him for walks.

In return, he is loving, loyal and will give you lots of doggy kisses. Please come and meet him and fall in love.

Karma.

8. Karma

Age: 2 years

KARMA recently came into the Gympie shelter with a litter of puppies (which are also now ready for adoption) and is now ready to go to her new forever home.

She is really good with older children and would love you to meet them all along with any of doggie friends you may have.

If you have a safe backyard and can keep her company, then she is waiting for you.

Com and meet her today.

Percy.

9. Percy

Age: 12 months

PERCY is looking for a place to call home. He would like to have lots of room to run and scratch and would love few hens to watch over. If you would like to give this cool dude a new home, come and meet him.

Pierre.

10. Pierre

Age: 12 months

PIERRE is looking for a home with lots of room where he can run and scratch. He is a pretty cool dude and will rule the roost when he finds that place to call home.

MORE INFORMATION:

For details about adoption costs, visit www.rspcaqld.org.au.