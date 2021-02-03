Legendary boxer aims to take out Aus heavyweight title

REDEMPTION: Legendary two-time Australian Boxing Champion Justin 'Clemo,' is coming out of retirement, and shaping up to win the WBF Australian heavy weight title in February 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern

Legendary boxer and two time Australian light heavyweight Champion winner Justin 'Clemo' Clements is making his come back on the national stage, determined to win the World Boxing Federation Australian heavyweight title and put his home town, Miles, on the map.

COME BACK: Legendary boxer Justin 'Clemo' set to take out Aus heavyweight title

Clemo will emerge from a 14 year retirement in the ring at the annual St Valentine's Day Massacre World Boxing Foundation match in Caloundra on February 13.

The professional boxer said the sport had played a major role in his life, and retiring was one of the hardest decisions he had made.

"That part of me has been missing ever since I retired, and to gain the opportunity to get back into the ring, it's giving me a second chance at life and reignited that fire inside to get back into the ring," Clements said.

"To give it all away, it was like what do I do now? I was lost.

"I can understand why people turn to drugs and alcohol, because a part of your life is gone, it was really tough for me to handle."

NEXT CHAMPIONS: A new Western Downs boxing club, headed by two-time Australian Boxing Champion Justin 'Clemo,' is set to train the next generation of lengends in Miles. Pic: Peta McEachern

The 49-year-old said it was his passion for helping local kids get off the streets and into boxing that led to his come back, and opening his own boxing gym, Miles Golden Gloves.

"It was really tough for me to handle, and then I got into helping and training kids…

I feel like I'm 21 again it's amazing," he said.

"I train the kids from scratch, and the right way, and anything I got thought as a kid, and from my successful boxing career - it's about passing that knowledge on.

"That's the whole reason why I'm stepping back into the ring - to represent the area and to represent the kids.

"Boxing saved my life, if it wasn't for boxing I wouldn't be here today, so no it's my chance to give something back."

Moving to Australia in 1996 from Birmingham, the champion has an extensive and impressive number of boxing titles under his belt which include; World Boxing Federation (WBF) Boxing Champion, International Boxing Federation Title Fight (draw), WBF Asia Pacific Boxing Champion, and a two time National Australian Boxing Champion.

Competing in 51 professional fights, Clements has won 39, lost 13, and tied in two - although if he takes out the WBF in February he will go into the World title Eliminator round in 2021 for the WBF World Champion title in Vegas.

Fighting under Kim Gray and Gail Buhk and representing the Masters Boxing Association, Clemo said he is in fighting shape and has no doubt that he'll take home the win in February and represent Miles at the WBF World Title in Nevada - on his 50th birthday.