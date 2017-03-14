31°
Combined origins for St Patrick's education precinct

Donna Jones | 14th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: Calton Hill with St Patrick's Catholic Church in the background on Church St and the convent on the left of the picture. This was taken soon after the wooden church was built (sometime in the 1870s).
HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: Calton Hill with St Patrick's Catholic Church in the background on Church St and the convent on the left of the picture. This was taken soon after the wooden church was built (sometime in the 1870s).

IT IS almost impossible to separate the histories of St Patrick's Primary School and St Patrick's College as their paths are so closely interwoven.

The story begins with Father Dean Matthew Horan, who is recognised in St Patrick's Parish in Gympie as The Builder.

Fr Horan came to Gympie in 1867, soon after the discovery of gold, as the gold town's first Catholic parish priest.

Mass was celebrated in a tent until it was replaced by a bark hut, then a wooden church. This in turn was replaced by the stone church in 1887, where Mass is still celebrated today.

Pupils of St Patrick&#39;s Convent School on Calton Hill early 1880s.
Pupils of St Patrick's Convent School on Calton Hill early 1880s. Contributed

Long before the Sisters of Mercy and the Christian Brothers came to the gold fields, Fr Horan had set up a school near his church, staffed by lay teachers.

He purchased the first piece of land for the Catholic Church for £18. He then expanded the area on all sides.

It now comprises five acres on Calton Hill, where the church and schools still stand today.

Fr Horan established a school at Monkland run by the Josephite Sisters, led by Mother Mary McKillop in 1875.

Called St Joseph's, the school looked more like a barn and proved to be popular with poor mining families in the area and was staffed by lay teachers.

The Sisters were recalled a few years later to Brisbane, after which time Misses Winnie and Ellen Meade continued the school.

Winnie later entered the Sisters of Mercy Order and returned to Gympie in 1879 to teach with the Sisters of Mercy, who came from the All Hallows Convent in Brisbane.

The Sisters of Mercy had resumed charge of the Monkland school by 1902.

NEW START: The crowd gathered at the blessing of the foundation stone for the Edmund Rice Building in 1937. The Australian Hotel is the large building behind it in the distance. Photos: contributed
NEW START: The crowd gathered at the blessing of the foundation stone for the Edmund Rice Building in 1937. The Australian Hotel is the large building behind it in the distance. Photos: contributed

They journeyed each day from the convent in Gympie in a cart driven by Tom Bermingham until the 1930s, when they were transported to the school in a car driven by Mr V. Stanley, until the school was closed in 1938.

On the site of the primary school, the Sisters of Mercy continued their good works, by opening St Patrick's Convent School in 1879, with the blessing of Fr Horan, with 274 pupils; 101 boys and 173 girls.

As the enrolments continued to increase to more than 600 (200 boys and 400 girls), a new two-storey building was constructed in 1899, on the same site at a cost of about £2000.

Each summer, the Sisters of Mercy conducted summer schools, cared for boarders and were assisted by lay teachers at the site, the first being John Bohan.

Fr Horan extended an invitation to the Christian Brothers, three of whom established the "new school” for boys only on the site of St Patrick's College on February 1, 1904.

The school was opened in the old wooden church, which had been partitioned into classrooms.

This catered for both primary and secondary students.

The new school, under the watchful eye of principal Brother F. Murphy, enrolled 180 boys.

Accommodation had been built for the Brothers and part of the original agreement was that fees should be charged but no boy was to be refused admission if the fee could not be paid.

Fr Horan paid the Brothers a rate of sixpence a week for the boys not paying fees.

By 1911, 13 boys had passed the Sydney Junior Examinations and four achieved the Civil Service standard.

Both schools were closed during the influenza epidemic of 1919, and remained closed until close to the end of July.

The large red brick building replaced the old wooden church in 1938.

Now affectionately known as the Edmund Rice (founder of the Christian Brothers order) building, it was opened as the Little Flower building on July 17, of that year.

Archbishop James Duhig did the official honours and the opening was cause for much celebration.

And so the schools cohabited, with the girls attending the Convent High School and the boys attending the Christian Boys College.

Catherine Kelly was the first pupil of Gympie Convent High School to gain her Junior certificate.

As a gifted pianist, she went on to study at Trinity College of Music in London before returning to teach at the Christian Boys College.

The college received congratulations in 1936, for achieving the "best pass in Junior in all Catholic Schools in the diocese”.

Not to be outdone, Convent High School students Patricia Fitzpatrick and Judith Cartwright achieved the highest marks in the state school exam in 1950 and 1959 respectively.

The schools were heavily involved in the community with events such as the Convent High School spelling bees, the Queen Carnival (1927), St Patrick's Day street processions, music performances, the Youth Catholic Students Movement and, a perpetual community favourite, balls and dances from 1961.

The Christian Boys College hosted annual concerts in the Olympia Theatre, gymnastic performances and demonstrated rugby league skills (defeating Gympie SHS in 1915, 61-0).

Many students were acknowledged for their contributions to both World War efforts.

The educational precinct continued to expand with the increase in student numbers and the introduction of a boarding house for country students in 1947.

The Sacred Heart Boarding School for boys had Fabian and Marius Webb as some of the first night boarders. The girl's boarding house closed in 1972 and the boys in 1978.

On the site of the old boarding house and oval, a miner named Hanlon discovered a rich strike of gold.

He was so happy that he donated enough money to build the convent free of cost to Dean Horan.

Work begins on St Partrick&#39;s Villa at St Patrick&#39;s Convent in 1992.
Work begins on St Partrick's Villa at St Patrick's Convent in 1992.

In 1949, senior classes were introduced at the Boys College with the Convent High School following suit in 1956.

In the late 1950s Barney, the convent dog, kept an eye on all the boarders.

He would accompany them to town and wait outside the shops until they came out or attended official functions whether they wanted him to or not. He would also attend the Sunday service and position himself in front of the boarders under the pulpit.

He eventually died of old age.

During the 1970s, the boys and girls either side of Calton Hill Tce increasingly participated in combined classes led by the Brothers and Sisters, with plans to amalgamate the two high schools.

In 1983, St Patrick's Catholic Primary School and St Patrick's College were created and since that time, both schools have recognised their joint heritage.

The amalgamation committee selected the motto "Let Your Light Shine” as it encompassed the aims of both the Christian Brothers and the Sisters of Mercy and reflected the vision of education in the Parish.

St Patrick's has attendance registers dating back to 1906, hand written in beautiful copperplate.

There is a school abacus, also dating from the early 20th Century, and other significant artefacts.

Many of St Patrick's present students were preceded at the school by their parents and grandparents.

Topics:  g150 history of schools st patricks catholic primary school st patrick's church st patrick's college gympie

