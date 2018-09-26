Colour at the crease in Gympie this season

AT THE CREASE: Jamian Currin at the one day Gympie cricket grand final last season.

AT THE CREASE: Jamian Currin at the one day Gympie cricket grand final last season. LEEROY TODD

CRICKET: South Burnett teams made their presence known in their first season playing A-grade cricket in Gympie.

Murgon cricket club brought home season honours in the one day competition and Kingaroy took out the two-day competition. .

The Murgon team will be looking to go back to back when the new one day season starts on Saturday October 20.

It will be a new look competition this year with teams ditching their whites for brightly coloured uniforms as the competition moves away from playing the two-day format.

President of the Gympie and regional cricket association, Rod Venn, said a group of delegates from the six clubs reached the decision to play 80 over games.

"There was an overwhelming sense that it would be better to go to one days," he said.

"A few of the clubs are coming on board with getting coloured shirts and some are even getting coloured pants.

"You have got to do things differently to keep things alive and there is things in place to make sure we continue to prosper."

To play the two day format last season the association played a slash rule meaning teams could differ their line up each day of play.

Venn believes the batters will still have the opportunity to build an innings and bowlers will continue to work the crease.

"A lot of the times teams didn't bat for a lot longer than the one day or 40 overs which means teams will need to be a bit pro active to get there overs done," he said.

The addition of Murgon and Kingaroy boosted the Gympie competition to six teams and Venn said the extra competition has been welcome by all teams.

"It was interesting with Murgon and Kingaroy coming into the comp and playing off in the final because it forces the Gympie teams to step up," he said.

"It created an extra interest because we had new players and new grounds to play on."

By joining the competition aspiring South Burnett players will now have the chance to play as part of the Gympie Gold team in the Sunshine Coast competition.

The new season draw will be released in coming weeks.