College old boys to help 'Ignite the Blue and White'

BURNING DESIRE: St Edmund's 1st XIII is striving for a breakthrough win in the fledgling AIC Rugby League competition. Cordell Richardson

ST EDMUND'S will welcome back old boys to lead the 'Ignite the Blue and White' campaign as the Ipswich college hosts round three of the inaugural AIC Rugby League competition at Tivoli on Saturday.

The College community is encouraged to turn up in numbers to show its support and help enjoy what promises to be an action-packed festival of rugby league. Six schools will take part in the celebration, with Marist to meet St Laurences and Villanova set to battle head-to-head with Iona.

Meanwhile, it is hoped the presence of former students spurs the latest cohort to new heights as St Edmund's teams contend with the luck of the Irish against St Patrick's.

Old Boys Day is always one of the highlights of the school's calendar and headmaster Diarmuid O'Riordan extended a warm invitation to past and present pupils.

"Let's get out there and support," he said.

Underdog St Edmund's has had mixed fortunes throughout the opening two rounds.

The college's younger age groups are emerging as its forte, with the year eight and nine teams holding their own.

"Although we've got plenty of boys playing for club, our school's performance has shown that our strength is in the juniors coming through," O'Riordan said.

"We have very strong rookies, year eight and year nine teams."

The year six outfit comprising local primary school students who intend to attend Eddies next year has shown particular promise.

"The boys had to give a commitment and turn up to training," O'Riordan said.

"A squad of rookies was selected and their first two games have been outstanding."

The maiden AIC tilt has been a struggle thus far for the 1st XIII. However, in the face of adversity players have displayed the qualities that typify Eddies sportsmen: sportsmanship, teamwork, mateship, work ethic, courage, grit and an unrelenting spirit.

"Our older boys are fantastic they play with a lot of passion and heart," O'Riordan said.

"There are some really good players. We put in a huge effort there is no doubt about that."

O'Riordan said the school situated in rugby league heartland was a founding member of the annual Confraternity Shield carnival some 40 years ago and the code was running through its veins.

He said though rugby league was back at St Edmund's after 20 years in the wilderness and everyone was excited, the school's focus was on developing and growing the program.

"Eddies has a proud tradition in rugby league, so we're really happy it is back in AIC," he said.

"We want to build a culture of participation and enjoyment, of friendships and relationships that you build and of performing to the best of your ability. That's what we're interested in. I couldn't care less if we win. That is really not important to me.

"Winning takes care of itself.

"That's always been my position. If you only focus on winning then winning becomes the only reason why you exist, and then people will do anything to win."

O'Riordan said rugby league had been introduced for a two-year trial and it was the hope of staff and students it would remain. He said each school was providing one team per year level because that was considered manageable during the trial period but he anticipated up to four sides would be fielded in each age group if established formally.

Game Day

AIC Rugby League competition: Saturday from 9.30am - St Edmund's v St Patrick's; Marist Ashgrove v St Laurences; Villanova v Iona at Tivoli.

St Edmund's year 9 and 10 games will be livestreamed from 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

The open game being livestreamed is Marist and Lauries from 2.40pm.

Visit www.qt.com.au to enjoy this weekend's livestreamed games.