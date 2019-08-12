Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Coles executive accused of major theft

by Mark Buttler
12th Aug 2019 3:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENIOR Coles executive has been charged with major thefts from the company.

Aaron Baslangic has been accused of stealing what police described as "a very large sum of money" over a five-month period.

The 36-year-old from Sandringham is facing counts of theft and deception over allegations of offending between February and July this year.

Police from Boroondara CIU arrested Mr Baslangic last Friday.

Mr Baslangic is the head of strategic innovation for Coles online.

He will face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

mark.buttler@news.com.au

More Stories

aaron baslangic coles coles executive coles theft theft

Top Stories

    Police hunt gunman now linked to Gympie hwy siege

    premium_icon Police hunt gunman now linked to Gympie hwy siege

    Breaking VIDEO: Police burst into a Bruce Hwy unit, end emergency - but no arrest

    Woman accused of 'lacerating' her lover's kidney

    premium_icon Woman accused of 'lacerating' her lover's kidney

    Crime Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher accused of domestic violence assault

    Arson victim reignites dream as new boat hits water

    premium_icon Arson victim reignites dream as new boat hits water

    Community Errol Lindsay gets new boat with help from family and volunteers

    Big breaks for new Gympie talent as AICM Rocks the country

    premium_icon Big breaks for new Gympie talent as AICM Rocks the country

    News Bands, supporters and fans pack out Channon St venue