Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cole Miller
Cole Miller
Crime

Killer’s sentence not long enough, court hears

by Aaron Bunch and staff writers
12th Sep 2018 12:43 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM

COLE Miller's killer should have been sentenced to 12 years' jail, the crown prosecutor appealing the sentence handed to the 18-year-old's one-punch attacker has argued.  

In 2017, Renata Armstrong was sentenced to seven years' jail after pleading guilty to unlawful striking causing the death of Mr Miller on a night out in Fortitude Valley one year earlier.  

The case is one of five that have been heard in Queensland involving the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of life behind bars and requires attackers to serve 80 per cent of the sentence if convicted.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath's appeal over the sentence handed to the man who delivered the punch that killed teen Cole Miller has begun.

An appeal against the seven-year sentence handed to promising teenage sportsman Cole Miller's one-punch killer has begun in the Queensland Court of Appeal.

The 18-year-old was struck from behind in 2016 by Armstrong Renata, 23, while on a night out in the Fortitude Valley nightclub district.

In August 2016, Armstrong Renata entered a plea of guilty to one count of unlawful striking causing the death of Cole Miller.
In August 2016, Armstrong Renata entered a plea of guilty to one count of unlawful striking causing the death of Cole Miller.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath wants the sentence increased, which, with time served in pre-sentence custody, will currently allow the New Zealander to apply for parole in less than four years.

"We lost our best one," Cole Miller's father Steven said of the 18 year-old killed last year.

Mr Miller addressed media outside Brisbane Supreme Court after his son's killer was jailed for unlawful striking causing death.

Renata, 23, was sentenced to seven years jail and will be eligible for parole in about August 2021.

Mr Miller Snr said after the sentence was handed down that his  his heart went out to all victims of violence.

Mr Miller said Australia as a society had a serious problem with violence which the country needed to address.

In sentencing, Justice Helen Bowskill told Armstrong Renata he will have to serve 80% of his sentence.

"One moment has stolen the life of a young man and destroyed the life of his family and close friends" she said.

"Your conduct on that night was cowardly, gratuitous and unprovoked," the judge told Renata.

Justice Bowskill said the fatal punch was a tragedy for Mr Miller and his family, and also a tragedy for Renata, whom she described as a young man who made a "terrible" decision.

Renata's guilty plea, remorse, and the fact he spend six months in maximum security custody counted as mitigating factors.

Cole Miller's mum Mary-Leigh says her "heart shattered into a million pieces" when her teenage son died in a one-punch attack.

"My life as I knew it came to an end," she said in a victim impact statement read at the sentence of her son's killer.

"I endure constant pressure from the world around me to move on.

"I cannot help but blame myself…. I could never have imagined this would become the new normal."

Mrs Miller said she had "continual and desperate yearning" to return to the way life was before Armstrong Renata delivered a fatal blow during a night out in Brisbane.

The Court of Appeal will deliver their decision at a later date.

Related Items

brisbane cole miller crime king hit one punch can kill campaign
© AAP

Top Stories

    Gympie Devils mourn the loss of former teammate, coach

    premium_icon Gympie Devils mourn the loss of former teammate, coach

    News 'The players all loved him, he had a great rapport with everyone'

    • 12th Sep 2018 3:36 PM
    It started as a shed: the history of Gympie's oldest school

    premium_icon It started as a shed: the history of Gympie's oldest school

    News This school is a time capsule link to our earliest days

    Foreign workers get banned ‘jobs for Aussies’

    premium_icon Foreign workers get banned ‘jobs for Aussies’

    Careers HUNDREDS of foreign workers have been granted ‘jobs for Aussies’.

    The Gympie suburb where house prices have rocketed 15%

    premium_icon The Gympie suburb where house prices have rocketed 15%

    Property Region's outskirts the big winners in the property market.

    Local Partners