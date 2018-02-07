Cold, wet Hammers happy with Roma rugby 7s result

RIGHT: The Hammers at Roma on the weekend Kyle Johnson, Connor Pozetti, Ryan Godket, Owen Dugdale, Liam Urwin, Tom Cavanagh, Laurance Espien, William Attenborough, Reece Roofer, Daniel Huth, Camden Lee, Raj Johns and Wade Flickwerth (not in particular order).

RIGHT: The Hammers at Roma on the weekend Kyle Johnson, Connor Pozetti, Ryan Godket, Owen Dugdale, Liam Urwin, Tom Cavanagh, Laurance Espien, William Attenborough, Reece Roofer, Daniel Huth, Camden Lee, Raj Johns and Wade Flickwerth (not in particular order).

Rugby Union: The Gympie Hammers are looking to dominate the 2018 season after a successful run in the Roma 7s competition last weekend.

Hammers coach Jason McPherson said the conditions were less than ideal but was pleased with the way his side played, making it through to the semi-finals.

"The conditions were extremely wet and it could have gone either way,” he said.

"We lost by a single point but we won every game in the lead-up to the semi-final.”

As pre-season training is in full swing, McPherson said he was hoping his young side would continue improving.

"This is the club's fourth year and each year we have progressively improved,” he said. "Our numbers have increased and will continue rising as we get closer to the first game of the season.”

While the side aims for a successful 2018 there is a push for a shortened season.

"A few of the clubs have asked the Sunshine Coast to shorten the rounds to 14 from the usual 23,” he said.

"The kids are playing too much and we do not want them to be under pressure to perform.

"We want them to have fun with a good attitude and see what that can be turned into.”

In 2017, the Hammers' women's side won the Sunshine Coast 7s competition.

"Our senior sides have been performing very well and the future is about growing the club and continuing the success we have had behind the scenes,” McPherson said.

"The difficulty lies with getting kids aged 16 and 17 years and have them continue to play.”

The Hammers train 6pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Whites Gully.

The training sessions are open to anyone and of all fitness levels.