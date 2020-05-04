Menu
GYMPIE FORECAST: Cool and dry but changes are predicted.
Cold start to milder week ahead

Arthur Gorrie
4th May 2020 7:48 AM
THIS morning’s chilly start to the public holiday will not be typical of the week ahead, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts.

One Gympie temperature reading this morning was 5.3C, but the official reading was slightly higher, 5.7C at 4.30am.

Tomorrow’s forecast is for an 11C low tomorrow, with 12C and 13C minimums for the rest of the week.

Today’s partly cloudy conditions should give way to a mostly sunny day tomorrow, as fire danger remains high, with southerly 15km/h to 20km/h winds tending south-easterly in the middle of the day, becoming light in the late afternoon.

Tomorrow’s maximum is forecast to reach 25C, as will be the case on Wednesday, which is predicted to bring us a minimum of 12C and a 60 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the mornings and afternoon.

Thursday and Friday are both expected to show a 13C to 26C temperature range, with a 40 per cent chance of a shower on Friday.

Next weekend we can expect a partly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance of a shower and temperatures from 13C to 27C.

Sunday’s forecast is mostly sunny with a temperature range from 12C to 29C.

Gympie Times

