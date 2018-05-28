Menu
Winter is on its way with single-figure starts to the morning predicted for the end of the week.
Weather

COLD SNAP COMING: Thank the drizzle while it's here

Frances Klein
by
28th May 2018 7:52 AM

ON AND off showers over the weekend failed to produce any significant rainfall in the region, with 4.6mm received overnight Friday in Gympie, but only 1mm on Saturday and Sunday combined.

Today's weather in Gympie will be dictated by drizzly showers, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said, but heavier falls will be confined to the coastal strip.

"Heavier showers are sticking to the coast and weakening as they move inland,” Mr Crock said.

"There's a chance Gympie will get 3- 5 mm across the course of the day.”

The cold will return towards the end of the week, as seen in Gympie's seven day forecast. Courtesy of Weatherzone.
The surrounding moisture has kept temperatures on the warmer side, with today's low of 13.7mm early this morning almost three degrees above the May average.

But a dry air mass moving from the south west at the end of the week will suddenly bring the return of crisp winter mornings, Mr Crock said.

"Thursday night into Friday will be particularly cold, with single figure minimums across the weekend,” he said.

The temperature is expected to drop to 5C this Friday, just as winter technically begins on June 1.

Despite being some degrees warmer than the biting temperatures at the start of last week, it will still be keenly felt.

"The colds snaps can be pretty sudden,” Mr Crock said.

Gympie Times

