FREEEZING MORNING: Gympie residents awoke to a blanket of fog as temperatures dropped below 2C. This photo was taken over Kidd Bridge just after 6.30am.
News

Cold shock to the system - Gympie residents freeze

Philippe Coquerand
by
18th Jun 2019 7:53 AM
BLIMEY it was a freeezing start to the morning in Gympie with temperatures reaching 2.7C.

It comes after a whole week of mild morning temperatures averaging 9.8C with yesterday's 15.1C temperature the highest recording for June.

A blanket of fog surrounds the Gympie region.
"With the cool and dry airmass around, residents should expect colder mornings,” Bureau of Metereology forecaster David Crock said.

"It's a bit of a shock to the system after last week,” Mr Crock said.

"We're expecting another cooler night tonight but after that there should be more moisture around which will make the mornings quite mild.”

By 6.30am temperatures had dropped to 2.7C, but if you thought it was colder, the apparent temperature was 1.1C. The cold mornings should begin to clear up by Wednesday.

Across the region:

Double Island Point 15.1C

Tin Can Bay 5.4C

Kingaroy 0.4C

Bundaberg 5.6C

Maryborough 4C

Hervey Bay 5.7C

Gayndah 5.1C

Lady Elliot Island 17.3C

Gympie Times

