Cold now, but there is rain heading for Gympie

Shelley Strachan
6th Jul 2020 8:29 AM
THE mercury plunged to 1.7C in Gympie this morning and an even lower 1.6C yesterday, making the last two mornings our coldest yet this year.

The south westerly winds have made it feel about 3C colder. The ABC reported yesterday that Gympie got down to 1.1C at 6.24am on Sunday, but the official recording on the Bureau of Meteorology has the minimum at 1.6C at 6.30am.

Things are expected to change though, with the long range forecasts pointing to higher minimums and some much needed rain at the end of the week and and over the weekend - up to 70 or 90mm, according to some models, though they are less reliable this far out and expected to change. There’s no doubt though, that some moisture is on the horizon.

August Jones- Fama'aea 6 yrs old and sister Olive 3yrs dressed for Queensland’s cold mornings these past two day. Pic Liz Fama'aea
August Jones- Fama'aea 6 yrs old and sister Olive 3yrs dressed for Queensland’s cold mornings these past two day. Pic Liz Fama'aea

Today and tomorrow are expected to be cloudy, with showers moving in possibly as early as Wednesday and continuing until at least Monday.

While the official forecast indicates the Gympie region could get up only about 10-20mm, some weather watching Facebook pages and weather modelling say there is a chance of much more.

Meanwhile, today and tomorrow will warm into picture perfect Queensland winter days, and maximums this week should hover in the early 20s while the minimums stick closer to around the 10C mark.

Gympie Times

