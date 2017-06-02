Cold mornings could continue in Gympie

THE cold mornings in Gympie could continue for the next few days until more moisture moves back into the air, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting.

This morning reached a chilly 6.3 degrees at 6.50am, the second shock to the system after the first morning of winter dipped to 4.5 degrees yesterday.

Bureau forecaster Janine Yuasa said calm conditions, clear skies and dry air are the prime conditions for temperatures to fall.

Tomorrow is expected to reach a low of 9 degrees, and 11 on Sunday, but these could dip to similar temperatures to this morning, Ms Yuasa said.

Gympie's seven-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

"At the moment a large high is sitting over south east Australia; moving very slowly eastward,” Ms Yuasa said.

The forecaster said the drier air mass is pushing over south Queensland at the moment but will gradually weaken.

"We could see a bit of cloud returning in the next few days with a small chance of a shower on Sunday.”