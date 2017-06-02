23°
News

Cold mornings could continue in Gympie

Frances Klein
| 2nd Jun 2017 8:18 AM
Winter sunrise near Jones Hill
Winter sunrise near Jones Hill Frances Klein

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE cold mornings in Gympie could continue for the next few days until more moisture moves back into the air, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting.

This morning reached a chilly 6.3 degrees at 6.50am, the second shock to the system after the first morning of winter dipped to 4.5 degrees yesterday.

Bureau forecaster Janine Yuasa said calm conditions, clear skies and dry air are the prime conditions for temperatures to fall.

Tomorrow is expected to reach a low of 9 degrees, and 11 on Sunday, but these could dip to similar temperatures to this morning, Ms Yuasa said.

Gympie's seven-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone.
Gympie's seven-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

"At the moment a large high is sitting over south east Australia; moving very slowly eastward,” Ms Yuasa said.

The forecaster said the drier air mass is pushing over south Queensland at the moment but will gradually weaken.

"We could see a bit of cloud returning in the next few days with a small chance of a shower on Sunday.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorlogy cold forecast gympie weather sunrise winter

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

'You're bloody joking mate': Should this be a fine?

'You're bloody joking mate': Should this be a fine?

'You could fit a semi-trailer on either side of that bike.'

Cold mornings could continue in Gympie

Winter sunrise near Jones Hill

Clear skies, dry air are the prime conditions for low temperatures.

#BringBackBilly: Our fight to have Slater in Origin game two

Queensland Rugby League State of Origin team train at Coolum.Billy Slater.Photo:Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

All together now: BRING BACK BILLY

Controversial quarry planned for Mary Valley

INDUSTRY: Corbet's Group is seeking approval to develop a quarry and concrete batching plant at their Mary Valley site.

CORBET'S Group is planning a major expansion of their business.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Little Disney fans help launch Gympie's Relay for Life

DISNEY FRIENDS: Getting into the spirit of the Disney theme for this year's Relay for Life at the launch of the Gympie event at Kitiwah Place Early Learning Centre yesterday is Gympie Relay for Life patron, Mayor Mick Curran (centre), with (back from left) Linda Gould, Cancer Council Qld's Leah Bromich, Lee-Ann Hendry, (front) Sienna Waldon, Ciara Davis, Oscar Pescue, Louella Hendry, Zara Willmott and Rachel Dan.

Relay for Life launched with Disney theme

What's on around Gympie region over the next few days

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for June 1 - 5

10 places to get in on the Origin action in Gympie

New South Wales and Queensland get into an all-in brawl during a 2010 State of Origin match (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Join in all the Origin action at one of these top Gympie venues

Karl slams sleazy Daily Mail article about female colleague

KARL Stefanovic has delivered an impassioned speech on Today this morning, slamming tabloid website the Daily Mail over an article.

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

10 places to get in on the Origin action in Gympie

New South Wales and Queensland get into an all-in brawl during a 2010 State of Origin match (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Join in all the Origin action at one of these top Gympie venues

LARGE SHED SET ON FLAT CORNER BLOCK

132 ArbortwentySeven Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

Just off a main arterial road in Glenwood is a fairly flat fully fenced 1.8 acre block. There is a dam in the back corner. The 9m x 6m colorbond shed is council...

GREAT LOCATION!

16 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Yesteryear's Charm. 3 bedroom home on 1099m2 Polished timber floors, fireplace in lounge/dining. Air-conditioning,walk-in robe in main bedroom, sunroom,verandah...

OUTSTANDING LOCATION

37 Litschner Road, Nahrunda 4570

House 4 2 3 $509,000

- Prime 11.26 hectares with a brick home - Four generous bedrooms - Three bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes and air-conditioning - One bedroom has an attached...

Huge Block. Close to Beach. Lovely Home

5 Zircon Ave, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 4 2 6 $595,000

This immaculately maintained home was completed in October 2011 and is situated within five minutes walk to the patrolled surf beach and main street. Highly sought...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 Auction

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

see it 2 believe it!

253 Wards Road, Glenwood 4570

4 2 2 $249,000!

Can you believe this price? Yes, you can! Located on over an acre at Glenwood, this four bedroom, two bathroom home, has all you need for country living. Picture...

WELL WORTH A LOOK

Lot 1 Scrub Road, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $285,000

What a lifestyle block this one is. 34 acres of rich volcanic soil. The block is located at Gunalda approx 30mins drive from Gympie and only minutes from Gunalda...

country comfort 2 enjoy at its best!

L528 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 5 OFFERS OVER...

Are you ready for a country lifestyle without the hard work? This property is fully set up for your next tree change with nothing to do but enjoy the peace and...

little cutie 2 love!

11 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

3 2 1 $239,000!

R U looking for a Queenslander cutie 2 love? This neat package nestled in the scenic town of Kilkivan offers acreage living in a well styled timber home with loads...

move 2 the country in modern style!

10 Valley Grove, Gunalda 4570

House 4 2 NOW ONLY...

SEARCH CRITERIA -1. Low set modern contemporary hardiplank and colour bond 4 bed 2 bathroom home on almost half an acre of land in the country. FOUND - 10 Valley...

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!