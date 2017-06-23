COLD: Low blow for Gympie to see in weekend

AFTER a string of warm mornings the tides have turned and Gympie has been given a dose of the chills again.

This morning dipped to 4.5 degrees at 6.25am, which we haven't felt the likes of in a fortnight since the Arctic morning on June 9 that had Gympie wake to 2.8 degrees.

In fact, until the last few days Gympie experienced well-above average overnight temperatures with the lows charting between 9 degrees and 15.6 degrees for the week leading up to last weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said continuing clear skies overnight means Gympie will get another serve of a below average minimum, predicted at four degrees, which is four degrees below Gympie's June average low temperature.

COOL CHANGE: Gympie's seven day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Frances Klein

"There is a big high pressure system over us keeping the skies clear," Mr Crock said.

"The clear skies and dry air allows it to cool down more overnight."

The clear skies means the flawlessy clear coming winter days will reach between 24 and 26 degrees.

Mr Crock said from Sunday more moisture coming in from the coast will mean the overnight temperatures- predicted between 7 and 9 degrees - will warm into line with Gympie's June average.