Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

COLD FRONT: Coast shivers through wind blast

Matty Holdsworth
, matty.holdsworth@scnews.com.au
12th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SERIES of "uncommon" cold fronts set the Sunshine Coast into a shiver overnight, as temperatures hit single digits that felt as low as four degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a major wind chill factor was in play, making temperatures feel cooler than normal.

The lowest temperatures recorded included 7.9C at Sunshine Coast Airport, 7.2C at Tewantin and 4.9C at Gympie.

Temperatures plunged to an icy 7 degrees on the Sunshine Coast overnight, with more cold weather predicted.
Temperatures plunged to an icy 7 degrees on the Sunshine Coast overnight, with more cold weather predicted.

But BOM forecaster Kimba Long said those temperatures would feel around 4C lower than the actual recordings.

"The wind chill factor is making for breezy conditions, so it will feel more like 4C," she said.

"The cold fronts are coming up from the south, driving cold and dry air masses through Queensland and all the way to the coastal parts.

"Normally it's uncommon for this time of year, moisture is usually still around."

BOM say the Coast is in store for another cold morning tomorrow before it warms up later in the week.

Maximum day temperatures of 24C are predicted for next weekend.

bureau of meteorology cold snap sunshine coast sunshine coast weather weather wind chill
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Police hunt gunman now linked to Gympie highway siege

    premium_icon BREAKING: Police hunt gunman now linked to Gympie highway siege...

    Breaking VIDEO: Police burst into a Bruce Hwy unit, end emergency - but no arrest

    JOBS: Roles up for grabs as prisons push begins

    premium_icon JOBS: Roles up for grabs as prisons push begins

    News 'Queensland Corrective Services is a job-creating powerhouse'

    PHOTOS: Aussie cricket legend reveals Gympie connections

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Aussie cricket legend reveals Gympie connections

    News The legendary quick represented Australia and Queensland.

    GYMPIE COURT: 34 people to face Gympie court today

    premium_icon GYMPIE COURT: 34 people to face Gympie court today

    News Every court sitting day a number of people are required to appear