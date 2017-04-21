Borumba remains: Homicide on the case, police talk to family...

Missing person Stuart Raymond Gatehouse Contributed

UPDATE 12.30PM:

POLICE are not ruling anything out about the mystery surrounding the human remains pulled from the bottom of Borumba Dam yesterday.

The skeletal remains found in a car at the bottom of the dam are thought to be that of missing man Stuart Gatehouse who disappeared 13 years ago on his way from Kenilworth to Gympie.

The homicide squad has now reopened the case.

Imbil police Senior Constable Bill Greer said while the number plates of the car matched Mr Gatehouse's car, until tests came back nothing could be confirmed on the identity of the skeletal remains or how they got there.

Const Greer said he had been liaising with the missing man's family, who was from Tasmania, and "they were aware of the current situation".

"But running tests won't be a quick process," he said.

The car was pulled from the water yesterday afternoon. Contributed

The submerged car was detected by a Kingaroy man, a frequent Borumba Dam fisherman who was testing new sounder equipment at a fishing contest about two weeks ago.

He reported the find to police the next day.

Police divers however were occupied with flood work around the time of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie so were unable to search the car until yesterday.

The dam was closed all day while the divers searched the pitch black water and retrieved the number plates from the car, which was lodged in mud and silt at the bottom of the dam at a depth of 15m.

Greer said Clayton's Towing towed the car from the water, the water seeping from the vehicle within minutes from it exiting the dam.

Basstasstic Fishing Club competition organiser Russell Nowland who was on the water when his fellow club members came across the car was shocked to learn the car had a body in it. "It is terrible find you find out someone is in the car," Mr Nowland said.

Depth sounding images show a car resting on the bottom of Borumba Dam. The car was later found to contain human remains. Terry Allwood

The car and remains were transported to Brisbane late yesterday for scientific testing including DNA and possible dental.

Greer said investigation would continue but could not provide any information about people being questioned in relation to the man's disappearance.

Anyone with information on the disappearance is urged to contact police on 1800 333 000.

MYSTERY: Police from Imbil and the dive squad watch a car containing human remains pulled out of Borumba Dam yesterday. Contributed

EARLIER:

A CAR containing human remains pulled from Borumba Dam yesterday may be the answer to a 13 year missing persons mystery.

The police dive squad pulled a Holden Commodore containing skeletal remains from near the dam's boat ramp.

The remains are believed to be of missing Tasmanian man Stuart Gatehouse who was 45-years-old when he disappeared from Kenilworth on his way to Gympie.

He disappeared in April 2004 and yesterday would have been his 58th birthday.

Neither he nor his car have not been seen since.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said during Missing Person's Week last year said the case of the missing 'family man' was unusual because "the car had just disappeared off the face of the earth."

"He was a family man and we do not know of any enemies.

"He was working and living at Kenilworth and from what we know, he was a liked man."

Police were notified by a member of the public who was using a depth sounder and picked up a large object in the dam.

The Police Dive Squad attended yesterday and removed the submerged vehicle from the water.

The State Homicide Squad is assisting Sunshine Coast CIB detectives with the investigation.

Anyone with information which they believe could be relevant to the investigation is urged to contact police.

Missing Person Stuart Gatehouse

Missing since: Thursday, April 1, 2004

Last seen: Kenilworth QLD

Jurisdiction: QLD

Year of birth: 1959

Age now: 58

Gender: Male

Height: 183cm

Build: Solid

Hair: Black

Eyes: Blue

Circumstances:

Stuart Gatehouse Last seen April 2004 Contributed

Circumstances:

Stuart Gatehouse was last seen in Kenilworth Queensland around April 2004.

He left Kenilworth to travel to Gympie Queensland but never arrived.

Stuart was last seen travelling in a red 1986 Holden Commodore, CG 3270.