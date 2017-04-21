26°
News

Borumba remains: Homicide on the case, police talk to family

Frances Klein
| 21st Apr 2017 9:04 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
Missing person Stuart Raymond Gatehouse
Missing person Stuart Raymond Gatehouse Contributed

 

UPDATE 12.30PM:

POLICE are not ruling anything out about the mystery surrounding the human remains pulled from the bottom of Borumba Dam yesterday.

The skeletal remains found in a car at the bottom of the dam are thought to be that of missing man Stuart Gatehouse who disappeared 13 years ago on his way from Kenilworth to Gympie. 

The homicide squad has now reopened the case.  

Imbil police Senior Constable Bill Greer said while the number plates of the car matched Mr Gatehouse's car, until tests came back nothing could be confirmed on the identity of the skeletal remains or how they got there.

Const Greer said he had been liaising with the missing man's family, who was from Tasmania, and "they were aware of the current situation".

"But running tests won't be a quick process," he said.

 

The car was pulled from the water yesterday afternoon.
The car was pulled from the water yesterday afternoon. Contributed

The submerged car was detected by a Kingaroy man, a frequent Borumba Dam fisherman who was testing new sounder equipment at a fishing contest about two weeks ago.

He reported the find to police the next day.
Police divers however were occupied with flood work around the time of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie so were unable to search the car until yesterday.

 The dam was closed all day while the divers searched the pitch black water and retrieved the number plates from the car, which was lodged in mud and silt at the bottom of the dam at a depth of 15m.

Greer said Clayton's Towing towed the car from the water, the water seeping from the vehicle within minutes from it exiting the dam.

Basstasstic Fishing Club competition organiser Russell Nowland who was on the water when his fellow club members came across  the car was shocked to learn the car had a body in it.    "It is terrible find you find out someone is in the car," Mr Nowland said.

Depth sounding images show a car resting on the bottom of Borumba Dam. The car was later found to contain human remains.
Depth sounding images show a car resting on the bottom of Borumba Dam. The car was later found to contain human remains. Terry Allwood

The car and remains were transported to Brisbane late yesterday for scientific testing including DNA and possible dental.  

Greer said investigation would continue but could not provide any information about people being questioned in relation to the man's disappearance. 

Anyone with information on the disappearance is urged to contact police on 1800 333 000.

MYSTERY: Police from Imbil and the dive squad watch a car containing human remains pulled out of Borumba Dam yesterday.
MYSTERY: Police from Imbil and the dive squad watch a car containing human remains pulled out of Borumba Dam yesterday. Contributed

EARLIER:

A CAR containing human remains pulled from Borumba Dam yesterday may be the answer to a 13 year missing persons mystery.

The police dive squad pulled a Holden Commodore containing skeletal remains from near the dam's boat ramp.

The remains are believed to be of missing Tasmanian man Stuart Gatehouse who was 45-years-old when he disappeared from Kenilworth on his way to Gympie.

He disappeared in April 2004 and yesterday would have been his 58th birthday.

Neither he nor his car have not been seen since.  

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said during Missing Person's Week last year said the case of the missing 'family man' was unusual because "the car had just disappeared off the face of the earth."    

"He was a family man and we do not know of any enemies.

"He was working and living at Kenilworth and from what we know, he was a liked man."

Police were notified by a member of the public who was using a depth sounder and picked up a large object in the dam.

The Police Dive Squad attended yesterday and removed the submerged vehicle from the water.

The State Homicide Squad is assisting Sunshine Coast CIB detectives with the investigation.

Anyone with information which they believe could be relevant to the investigation is urged to contact police.

Missing Person Stuart Gatehouse

  • Missing since: Thursday, April 1, 2004
  • Last seen: Kenilworth QLD
  • Jurisdiction: QLD
  • Year of birth: 1959
  • Age now: 58
  • Gender: Male
  • Height: 183cm
  • Build: Solid
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Blue

Circumstances:

 

Stuart Gatehouse Last seen April 2004
Stuart Gatehouse Last seen April 2004 Contributed

Circumstances:

Stuart Gatehouse was last seen in Kenilworth Queensland around April 2004.

He left Kenilworth to travel to Gympie Queensland but never arrived.

Stuart was last seen travelling in a red 1986 Holden Commodore, CG 3270.

 

Stuart Gatehouse was driving a 1986 Red Holden VL commodore with Tasmanian Registration CG3270. Photo Contributed
Stuart Gatehouse was driving a 1986 Red Holden VL commodore with Tasmanian Registration CG3270. Photo Contributed Contributed
Gympie Times

Topics:  borumba dam gympie police homicide missing person stuart gatehouse

Borumba remains: Homicide on the case, police talk to family

Borumba remains: Homicide on the case, police talk to family...

Police were notified by a member of the public who was using a depth sounder

Crash survivor Peter Knowles to learn to walk again

LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY: Peter Knowles suffered horrific injuries in a crash on the Bruce Hwy which took the lives of two of his friends.

Mother recalls horror of car crash

Double fatality: Teenager still in critical condition

The scene of the fatal crash north of Tiaro which closed the highway until 10pm.

UPDATE: Police confirm 30-year-old and 22-year-old killed.

UPDATE: Fourth man charged over Cooloola drug sting

BUSTED: Marijuana crops uncovered growing Gympie region national parks as part of Operation Argilite.

Fourth accused fronts Gympie court over Cooloola Coast drug sting

Local Partners

Cooran students shine in Wearable Art category of Australian Body Art Festival

THIS year's Australian Body Art Festival saw huge crowds of locals and visitors to the Sunshine Coast witness and compete in the nation's premier body art...

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

Gallery workshop to bring out your inner artist

LEARN TO DRAW: Creative workshops are on offer at the Gympie Regional Gallery with a six-week beginners' drawing course starting on April 26.

Every day's an experience at Gympie Regional Gallery

Duo drop in on Australian tour

HOMECOMING: Sisters Rachel and Bec Olsson make up the Gympie duo that is Innocent Eve and will be playing the Royal Hotel next weekend.

Metaphor leads Gympie sisters to success and on tour

What's on in Gympie this weekend?

CROWNING GLORY: Ellen Wheeler 2015 show girl crowns Stephanie Perrett 2016 show girl at last year's show ball. The 2017 event is on this weekend at the Civic Centre.

Gympie's gig guide from April 20 to 26.

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj has faced criticism from unimpressed fans after she featured scenes filmed on London's Westminster Bridge in her new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

Prof Munjed Al Muderis and Michael Swain feature in SBS documentary The Surgeon and the Soldier.

Australian Iraqi-born refugee doctor and soldier united in SBS doco.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

move 2 the country in fine style!

9 Kintyre Court, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $310,000!

Are you looking to get away from it all and live in style in the countryside? Want a nice fancy smancy home on small acreage that will not break the budget and yet...

LIFE STYLE PROPERTY WITH INCOME

456 Jensen RD, Lower Wonga 4570

House 4 2 6 $1,249,000

As you drive down the drive way you are faced with a million-dollar view. The value only becomes more apparent when you are walking through the front door into...

2010m2 at Red Hot Price

53 Endeavour Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land No 53 Endeavour ahs been reduced to sell quickly as the vendor ... $105,000

No 53 Endeavour ahs been reduced to sell quickly as the vendor is committed elsewhere, and is on the market at $105,000 as an Easter special. So get in quick on...

bush privacy close 2 town!

20 Boyle Road, The Palms 4570

4 2 $359,000!

Want the privacy of living in the bush, but still want 2 be close 2 town? This secluded acreage at The Palms offers just that and soooo much more! Chill out under...

Rainbow Sea - 12

12/3-5 Ocean View Parade, Rainbow Beach 4581

3 2 2 From $2,100

Executive Holiday Style MAXIMUM 6 PERSONS. Simply gorgeous, modern apartment- offering loads of space to relax and unwind in. Can also be rented as a 2 bedroom...

Elegance, Lifestyle, Luxury on 5 Acres with Town Water

322 Old Maryborough Rd, Araluen 4570

House 5 2 5 Auction 13th May...

The statement is made right from the front entry, you know you are about to see something special. The long white pebbled driveway meanders through this gentle...

DON&#39;T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!

20 Camphor Laurel Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Welcome to 20 Camphor Laurel Court Gympie! Tidy, solid brick home situated on a 600m2 block, flood free and close to town! What more could you ask for! Featuring:...

40 acres with 2 much 2 mention!

215 Pike Road, Woolooga 4570

3 2 4 NOW ONLY...

This really is a truly unique and beautiful property. So private with no neighbours in sight and certainly the only night light will be the stars. The photos have...

Get In Before It&#39;s Gone

14 Callistemon Crescent, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land The vendors have reduced the price, they want it gone as they ... $125,000

The vendors have reduced the price, they want it gone as they have other projects underway. Do not miss out on this opportunity to purchase an allotment as your...

Dream -Townhouse - Perfect Position

7/26 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 1 $325,000

Walk to the Marina !! This is the perfect time to get in on the ground floor and reap the benefits later. This quality, near new 3 bedroom townhouse is located...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!