The guest speaker at the Imbil Rural Watch Group meeting will be cold case expert Mr William Kwiecien from QUT. Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times
News

Cold case expert to spill secrets in Gympie visit

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
1st Nov 2019 10:47 AM
A LEADING expert in using advanced technologies to help solve cold case murders will be the special guest at Monday night’s Imbil Rural Watch Group meeting.

Mr William Kwiecien from the Queensland University of Technology will present “on the application of high-end technologies from QUT in solving cold case murders” at the Kandanga Hall from 7.30pm.

Imbil Police Sergeant Brock Murphy said Mr Kwiecien’s appearance was fitting given true crime’s “tight grip on the consciousness of popular culture”.

“People are now obsessing over shocking crimes and pondering over unsolved cases,” Sgt Murphy said.

“(Mr Kwiecien) is the holder of a Masters Degree of Applied Science and specialises in chemistry.

“His work has also contributed to advancing forensic investigations of significant cold case crimes.

“If you have an interest in forensic science, this is presentation for you.”

The free event is open for all to attend.

