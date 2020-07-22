COLD AND WET: Showers to develop into rain tomorrow

GYMPIE region can expect about 25mm of rain this week and a possible thunderstorm on Saturday, though some models predict up to 50mm of rainfall over the next few days.

BOM meteorologist Shane Kennedy said Gympie’s “mild night” last night was due to cloud cover, giving the region a morning minimum of 12.6C, more than twice the average July minimum of 6C.

The mercury will stay pretty low today, and reach a cool maximum today of just 18C.

Mr Kennedy said the region could expect some rain over the next few days with some areas today getting 5mm from isolated showers this afternoon and evening.

A QLD weather forecast posted by Channel 7’s Tony Auden on Facebook this morning suggests the region could see more than 25mm rainfall over the next few days.

“There are some fairly substantial clouds hanging around the region,” he said.

The rain would further develop overnight, with a 90 per cent chance of showers tending to rain at times on Thursday, with 5-10mm expected and a maximum temperature of 15C.

On Friday the showers were expected to be lighter, with 5mm or less, before picking up again on Saturday.

There was a 95 per cent chance of showers with up to 15mm, and Mr Kennedy said there was a possible thunderstorm expected to hit Gympie on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday the rain will begin easing off again leading to a sunny Monday morning.