Coins and 'hero editions' celebrate rich Gympie history

CELEBRATION OF A REGION: Gympie Region Mayor Mick Curran and Gympie Times digital producer Frances Klein with the Gympie G150 coins which can be collected at The Gympie Times office in Nash St. Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE'S 150th birthday party is culminating this month in a once-in-a-lifetime series of celebrations of this region and the people, families, businesses, events and industries that shaped it.

Consequently, starting tomorrow and continuing for the next two weeks, The Gympie Times will look a little different on the outside.

We will running an 11-part series of Hero Editions of The Gympie Times, featuring an historic masthead from 1900, and a daily four-page wraparound exploring different facets of the region's history through stories and photos.

Inside, The Gympie Times will look just the same as it always has, and will be jam-packed with the usual local articles, information, photographs and news.

Ideal for capturing some of the lesser known stories of our local history, and starting tomorrow with an exploration of the history of local government, famous political figures and former councils, mayors and councillors, these Hero Editions will be ideal keepsakes and will serve to form part of the historical record of this great region.

In addition, and in conjunction with the Gympie Regional Council, starting tomorrow The Gympie Times has 1000 commemorative bronze sesquicentenary coins to give away to our readers.

To redeem your free customised G150 souvenir coin before stocks run out, all readers will need to do is bring three coupons from different editions of The Gympie Times (TOKEN 1 + TOKEN 2 + TOKEN 3) into our office at 44 Nash Street.

The coupons will be hidden somewhere in the pages of each paper starting tomorrow and finishing on October 21.

The coins will be available until stocks run out.

Another important part of the G150 celebrations has been the publication of G150 Heritage Wonders, a collaboration of the Gympie working group and of the National Trust and The Gympie Times.

Written by contributors through the National Trust, and compiled and produced by The Gympie Times, the 66-page publication is a unique and quality record of the region's most important tangible heritage sites.

It is available at stores and newsagents throughout the region.