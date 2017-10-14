24°
News

Coffee was served, tears were shed and stories were told

Giovanni Giorno's wife Jodi before the service.
Giovanni Giorno's wife Jodi before the service. Tom Daunt
Tom Daunt
by

COFFEE was served, tears were shed and stories were told as Giovanni Giorno was farewelled this morning in a touching funeral service in Gympie.

Giovanni Giorno was more than just a barista and cafe owner.

For many, he was the heart and soul of this town.

He was a man as talented behind the coffee machine, as he was flying down the road on his red Ducati.

Mr Giorno's casket, displaying his love of motorcycles.
Mr Giorno's casket, displaying his love of motorcycles. Tom Daunt

Tales of love, family, adventure and mischief we told by family friends Brendan Cuddihy and Shaun Treasure.

They spoke of his love for motorbikes, his love for his family and passion for life.

Liz Lewis signs the attendance book at Giovanni Giorno's funeral service in Gympie today.
Liz Lewis signs the attendance book at Giovanni Giorno's funeral service in Gympie today. Tom Daunt

Hundred's of Mr Giorno's family and friends attended the moving Brisbane Rd service, which was a celebration of his life.

Giovanni Giorno's family and friends attended his funeral service this morning in Gympie.
Giovanni Giorno's family and friends attended his funeral service this morning in Gympie. Tom Daunt

His passing shocked the Gympie community who today remembered him for not just his coffee, but his colourful personality and staunch family values.

Mr Giorno passed away suddenly on October 6 and is survived by his wife Jodi and two children Ysha and Alessandro.

Topics:  coffee gio gympie community mary st gympie people of gympie

Gympie Times
STORM WARNING: Gympie in firing line for huge system

STORM WARNING: Gympie in firing line for huge system

Over 100ml falls on Veteran, with more rain for Gympie predicted.

Power of mayors, bureaucrats and LGAQ is growing

Gympie Regional Council. Letter writer Ray Goldfinch says councillors have lost their authority and local councils are no longer "local”.

Gympie letter writer says the system must be changed

MP's criticism of Gympie council undeserved says councillor

The Bonnick Road dump.

Dan Stewart takes a swipe at Tony Perrett

BREAKING: Injuries as man falls from motorcycle

Emergency crews are heading to the scene at Curra.

Crews are on the way to the scene of a motorcycle crash at Curra

Local Partners