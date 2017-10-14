COFFEE was served, tears were shed and stories were told as Giovanni Giorno was farewelled this morning in a touching funeral service in Gympie.

Giovanni Giorno was more than just a barista and cafe owner.

For many, he was the heart and soul of this town.

He was a man as talented behind the coffee machine, as he was flying down the road on his red Ducati.

Mr Giorno's casket, displaying his love of motorcycles. Tom Daunt

Tales of love, family, adventure and mischief we told by family friends Brendan Cuddihy and Shaun Treasure.

They spoke of his love for motorbikes, his love for his family and passion for life.

Liz Lewis signs the attendance book at Giovanni Giorno's funeral service in Gympie today. Tom Daunt

Hundred's of Mr Giorno's family and friends attended the moving Brisbane Rd service, which was a celebration of his life.

Giovanni Giorno's family and friends attended his funeral service this morning in Gympie. Tom Daunt

His passing shocked the Gympie community who today remembered him for not just his coffee, but his colourful personality and staunch family values.

Mr Giorno passed away suddenly on October 6 and is survived by his wife Jodi and two children Ysha and Alessandro.