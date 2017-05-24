Coffee: part of a healthy diet

HEALTHY: A cup or four of coffee a day can help improve your health. Remember these facts for those friends who try to rain on your caffeine parade.

THERE are those who maintain drinking coffee is bad for you and, as with anything, too much of a good thing is bad.

But did you know a couple of cups of brewed coffee a day can actually improve your health?

Here are nine reasons why coffee can actually be good for you:

1. Coffee reduces the risk of colorectal cancer.

Moderate coffee consumption can reduce the risk of rectal and colon cancers by 26% and the percentage is increased, with the level of consumption.

2. Coffee drinkers have stronger DNA.

A study published in the European Journal of Nutrition showed the white blood cells of coffee drinkers had far less instance of spontaneous DNA strand breakage.

3. Coffee may lower the risk of multiple sclerosis.

It is believed that four cups of coffee a day may help prevent the neural inflammation that possibly leads to MS developing.

4. It offers protection against Parkinson's disease.

New research out of Sweden revealed that drinking coffee reduces the risk of Parkinson's even when genetic factors come into play.

5. Coffee reduces suicide risk and depression.

A 10-year study of 86,000 female nurses shows a reduced risk of suicide in the coffee drinkers.

6. It lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Those who consumed six or more cups per day had a 22% lower risk of diabetes.

7. Coffee offers limited pain relief.

Two cups of coffee can cut post-workout muscle pain by up to 48%.

8. Coffee increases your fibre intake.

A cup of brewed coffee represents a contribution of up to 1.8 grams of fibre of the recommended intake of 20-38 grams.

9. It offers protection against cirrhosis of the liver.

A study showed that coffee (even decaf) lowered liver enzyme levels.