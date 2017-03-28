Coffee house 'wishing' for more volunteers

SIGN-UP: Richard Ward from Wishlist Coffee House is looking for more volunteers.

BEING able to conveniently grab a cup of coffee, a snack or sandwich throughout the day is a privilege most people take for granted - and for Gympie Hospital staff, patients and visitors, this was not an option four years ago.

But when the Wishlist Coffee House opened its doors in 2013 outside Gympie Hospital, a new social hub was formed that was convenient to anyone who needed to use Gympie Hospital.

Manager Richard Ward and a team of hard working volunteers are now calling on Gympie's help.

With 100% of the Coffee House proceeds going towards the needs of the Gympie Hospital, the café at Gympie Hospital is on the search for volunteers.

If you can dedicate a few hours in your day, please phone Richard on 5489 8513