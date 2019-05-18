Cody gets the jump on getting into showjumping

14-year-old Cody Tincknell was the Junior Showjumping Champion at the 2019 Gympie Show winning first, third and sixth place on his appaloosa gelding Connect The Dots.

Donna Jones

IT MIGHT be unusual for a boy to be competing in junior showjumping, but that hasn't stopped 14-year-old Cody Tincknell from saddling up.

So why buck the trend?

"There's plenty of men in the national championships,” he said.

Tincknell was a standout winner in the Junior Showjumping Championships at the Gympie Show today, taking out ribbons for first, third and sixth on his appaloosa gelding Connect The Dots.

So how does the Gympie competition stack up?

"It's good. It's fun. Very competitive,” he said.

Tincknell has been riding and competing for the past four days, with a training day Wednesday and competitions Thursday and yesterday before taking out his win this morning.

He likes to compete regularly and aside from training two or three times a week, has an event to go to for 40 weekends out of the year.

The Sunshine Coast athlete came up from Yandina especially to compete and said Gympie is one of his favourite events.

"We always do well at Gympie. And Dalby's a great show,” he said.

He still has another event he will be competing in later today, the open two phase.