Coconut Cherry Biscuits

Enjoy these delicious Coconut and Cherry Biscuits, with a gluten free adaption, perfect for the festive season. Donna Jones

INGREDIENTS:

125g softened butter

½ cup raw sugar

1e, lightly beaten

1 cup wholemeal S.R. Flour (We used Gluten Free S.R. Flour)

1 tsp grated Lemon Rind

½ cup wheatgerm (We used Quinoa Flakes)

¾ cup Coconut

12 Glace Cherries

METHOD:

Preheat oven to 160c (fan forced)

1. Beat butter and sugar - add egg - mix well and then sift in flour.

2. Add lemon rind, wheatgerm (quinoa flakes) and coconut and mix well.

3. Roll teaspoons of mixture into balls and place on greased trays and flatten slightly with a fork.

4. Place half a cherry on each biscuit and bake in moderate oven for 15 minutes.

8. Allow to cool on wire rack.

Makes approx. 24

