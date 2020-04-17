Menu
The Sunshine Coast has recorded 89 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Coast’s coronavirus cases plateau, but warnings remain

Ashley Carter
17th Apr 2020 1:40 PM
THE Sunshine Coast has recorded no positive test results for COVID-19 for the third day running, as Queensland's total rises by only six overnight.

The state's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 1007, while the Coast's remains at 89.

Sixty-seven people on the Coast have recovered from the virus, while 21 cases remain active.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service chief executive Naomi Dwyer praised the region for its hard work in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

"On the Sunshine Coast we are seeing zero new cases, or cases in single digits which is really good," Ms Dwyer told the ABC.

Despite the low numbers, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young this week warned that more positive tests were expected for the state despite the low numbers recorded recently.

Ms Young said more than 85 per cent of cases were in some way related to overseas travel and an increase was likely as more Australians were repatriated from around the world.

