Architect-designed house at 251 MOOLOOLABA RD, BUDERIM.
Property

Coastal entertainer sure to charm

23rd Apr 2019 1:25 PM

FEEL the instant calm of this elegant, Russell Hall architecturally designed home, with its polished wood floors, soaring ceilings and spacious, airy rooms.

This beautiful, light-filled home takes its place in a tree-lined laneway adjoining Mooloolaba Road.

251 Mooloolaba Rd
Greet your guests in the expansive hall area of the upper level, which opens up to reveal a stylishly designed living and dining area.

The adjoining gourmet kitchen has been well appointed, showcasing large stone bench tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry.

An entertainer's delight adjoins through banks of glass French doors, on the generously sized upper north-facing deck.

Equally accommodating of small gatherings or larger parties, this outdoor space also outlooks to a treed landscape and a coastal vista beyond.

There's privacy and space in the three generous upstairs bedrooms, all carpeted and fitted with built in robes, with the two front bedrooms each featuring juliet balconies.

A luxurious modern family bathroom with a stylish bath and double shower completes the upper level.

A further two bedrooms are located on the lower level, featuring built-in robes and are serviced by the second bathroom.

The home presents multiple opportunities to style rooms as additional living/media rooms or library/sitting areas, ensuring everyone in the family has space to relax and unwind.

Centrally located within a short drive to the Sunshine Coast's beaches, shopping centres, hospital, schools and the university.

251 MOOLOOLABA RD, BUDERIM

Bed 5

Bath 2

Car 2

Agent: Peter King at Ray White Mooloolaba

Contact: 0408 798 346

Features: Architect-designed house with coastal, tree-lined views, soaring ceilings and luxurious bathrooms

Area: 728sq m

Price: Auction on site Saturday, April 27, at 2pm 　　

Inspection: Saturday 1.30pm

auction property buderim landmark coastal outlook lifestyle property queensland-style house ray white mooloolaba russell hall architect soaring ceilings treed surrounds wide decks
