Eclectic business to hold closing down sale after 14 years

Jason Adamek has made the difficult decision to close his store, The Big Fish, in Brunswick Heads. It was previously based in Byron Bay.

IT'S been a hub of eclectic wares in Brunswick Heads for three years now.

But The Big Fish Collective will be closing its doors in March.

In the lead-up, owner Jason Adamek is holding a huge closing down sale, with everything including items that were not previously for sale - like the shop's giant fish - up for grabs.

Mr Adamek said the ­property had been sold and he'd been presented with a possible 80 per cent hike in the rent.

While he's not yet sure what his next venture will be, Mr Adamek's past jobs have included being a camel guide and a dog trainer.

"I've done many different things in my life so it's just another change," he said.

"I'm fairly nervous this time because I've got three kids."

Adding to the difficulty is that the space above the shop is also his home, so he's faced with the dual difficulty of wrapping up a business and finding a place to live.

"Housing's out of control here, there's nothing on the market," he said.

"I'm not sure how people do it.

"I'm curious now as to how people survive."

"I understand the landlord's perspective, when property prices are what they are."

Mr Adamek's now in his seventh year of business in Brunswick Heads, after launching the store in Byron Bay in about 2006.

He developed it into a collective of businesses to keep up with a changing retail landscape about three years ago.

"There's been a number of different shops here over the last three years," he said.

"I've constantly had to adapt to survive in this sort of market."

With the rise of online marketplaces, Mr Adamek said retail was growing more difficult, especially where it's dictated by the rise and fall of tourist crowds.

The Big Fish Collective has a host of new, recycled, vintage and unusual goods and Mr Adamek is looking to sell all stock, including a set of knight's armour, furniture, and more.

"There's quite a few unusual things," he said.

"Everything's got to go."

The last day of trading will be Sunday, March 8.