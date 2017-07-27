25°
Your Story

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

chrispitcher
| 27th Jul 2017 12:52 PM
Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.
Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Coast2Bay Housing Group, the organisation responsible for providing community housing for those in need has started the HELP fund to aid those in need with "the little big things".

Many of our tenants can't afford the basic necessities in life such as food, electricity bills and blankets.

As an example, just recently we helped a father and his four children who'd been sleeping in a shopping centre stairwell.

Coast2Bay found accommodation for them then the HELP fund kicked in to purchase mattresses for the children who'd been sleeping on sofa cushions.

Coast2Bay Housing Group is an independent, not-for-profit company committed to providing affordable safe and appropriate homes to individuals and families throughout the Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Moreton Bay, Redcliffe and Gympie regions.

Coast2Bay manages over 491 dwellings through the National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS).

In 2014, Coast2Bay was registered under the National Registry Framework Community Housing (NRSCH) as a Tier Two provider.

More information including how to donate is on our website: www.coast2bay.com.au

Topics:  homeless housing housing affordability

Playing it with 'GUSTO' and bringing people back to music

Playing it with 'GUSTO' and bringing people back to music

Ukuleles are instrumental in this group's success

Good news for Gympie youngsters needing therapy

Debbie Blumel is CEO of the Gympie Children's Therapy Centre on Red Hill Rd.

Boost in services for Gympie children in need of therapy

Mary River Bridge reduced to single lane

THE Mary River Bridge on Bauple-Woolooga Rd will be permanently reduced to one lane this week to improve safety and visibility for motorists.

Mary River Bridge on Bauple-Woolooga Rad reduced to single lane

Tiny Teddies shrunk as Arnotts makes packets even smaller

Arnott’s Tiny Teddy biscuits are a favourite in many households.

But you're still paying the same price.

Local Partners

Tributes paid to key player who fought Traveston Dam

A FAMILY synonymous with the Sunshine Coast is mourning the death of a man who played an understated but vital role in saving Mary Valley from the Traveston Dam

A big day for little citizens

Kingstyn Fisher.

A rousing success at the Little Kids Day Out

Submissions to soon close on 2017 Heart of Gold

CALLING ALL FILMMAKERS: Heart of Gold Artistic Director Emily Avila encourages filmmakers to get their entries in for this year's international short film festival.

Film makers only have weeks left to submit

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

The Block's family home rescue mission

RENO show's new concept – relocating and restoring crumbling heritage homes – proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

a home 2 adore!

127 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000!

Check out this solid investment! It is not surprising that so many buyers are coming to Gympie when you can buy a great highset home like this one, so close to...

DON&#39;T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!

4 Zerner Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $379,000

An opportunity has come about to purchase 4 Zerner Road! Never before on the market is this neat and tidy brick home situated on 2.39 acres in the popular...

159 ACRES OF FERTILE FARMING!

122 Coppermine Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

Residential Land Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is ... AUCTION ON SITE...

Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is 159 acres (64.6ha) of fertile farming property. Fertile rich soil with hills facing...

Country Escape

20 Hillview Road, Cedar Pocket 4570

Residential Land This 3.5 acre park like block is nestled in a very sought ... $245,000

This 3.5 acre park like block is nestled in a very sought after area in east deep creek, its only 10 mins from gympie and 1 1/2 hours to Brisbane. When looking...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

HUGE REDUCTION!!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $449,000

Great opportunity to have your slice of quiet country living on 5 acres. This 4 bedroom brick home features a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with...

PICTURE PERFECT ACREAGE

83 Neusavale Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 2 4 Expression of...

Situated on 3.3 fully fenced, level acres is this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a picture perfect location. This home features a new extra large kitchen with...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE AT ITS BEST!!

4 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket 4570

House 4 2 6 $419,000

Prepare to be impressed by this modern style Queenslander on 7166m2 in a quiet peaceful location under 5 minutes' drive to Gympie CBD. Everything is here ready and...

DREAM LOCATION

38 Claffey Road, The Dawn 4570

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Nestled perfectly on 1.5 acres in a very popular area with an exceptional outlook is this impressive colonial homestead. As soon as you walk in you know that this...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town