Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group, the organisation responsible for providing community housing for those in need has started the HELP fund to aid those in need with "the little big things".

Many of our tenants can't afford the basic necessities in life such as food, electricity bills and blankets.

As an example, just recently we helped a father and his four children who'd been sleeping in a shopping centre stairwell.

Coast2Bay found accommodation for them then the HELP fund kicked in to purchase mattresses for the children who'd been sleeping on sofa cushions.

Coast2Bay Housing Group is an independent, not-for-profit company committed to providing affordable safe and appropriate homes to individuals and families throughout the Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Moreton Bay, Redcliffe and Gympie regions.

Coast2Bay manages over 491 dwellings through the National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS).

In 2014, Coast2Bay was registered under the National Registry Framework Community Housing (NRSCH) as a Tier Two provider.

More information including how to donate is on our website: www.coast2bay.com.au