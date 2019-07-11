Coast woman strikes big with lotto

A GOLD Coast woman has been pleasantly surprised to discover she won $200,000 on the second lottery ticket she'd ever bought.

The recently retired Helensvale woman, who wished to remain anonymous, won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1373, drawn Tuesday 2 July 2019.

But it wasn't until yesterday she checked her numbers and discovered she had won.

The woman said she was still in shock, and delighted to win.

"I'm very shocked and I'm very, very excited!" she laughed.

"It's amazing, it's absolutely amazing.

"I really need some good luck at the moment so this is the best news!"

The recently retired woman said the win had come at the perfect time.



The latest Gold Coast winner revealed some of her prize will be donated to charity, while the rest will be used to fund her retirement.

"This will make things so much easier for me," she said.

"I can't wait to treat my family and I will probably take a nice holiday.

"I might be able to upgrade my car as well!

The winning ticket was boughts from NewsXpress at the Runaway Bay Shopping Centre.

Store manager Tom Fung said he was thrilled for the winner.

"It's very exciting to have sold that huge prize and even better to know that it's gone to a local customer," he said.

"Over the years we've sold plenty of major prize winning entries so it's great to have now sold another one.

"Congratulations to our winner! We hope she enjoys every moment of her prize!"

It comes after a Burleigh retiree won close to $1 million in the Saturday Gold Lotto last month.