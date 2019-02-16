Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Sunshine Coast woman was killed when the motorbike she was riding collided with a cattle truck.
A Sunshine Coast woman was killed when the motorbike she was riding collided with a cattle truck. Jordan Phillip
Crime

Coast woman killed as motorbike and cattle truck collide

16th Feb 2019 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast woman has been killed in a horrific crash when the motorbike she was riding smashed into a cattle truck on the highway.

The 49-year-old from Ilkley died at the scene of the crash, which occured at 3.20pm yesterday on the D'Aguilar Hwy south-west of Kilcoy at Woolmar.

Police believe the woman may have been attempting to overtake the truck when the crash occurred.

The 58-year-old truck driver was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

editors picks fatal crash forensic crash unit ilkey sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Court: 45-year-old impregnates teen and puts her in court

    premium_icon Court: 45-year-old impregnates teen and puts her in court

    News She was pregnant with the man's child at the time.

    Gympie man sent back to jail after brutal pickhandle assault

    premium_icon Gympie man sent back to jail after brutal pickhandle assault

    News He caused the victim extensive skull injuries.

    Four new Gympie region sites could be home to RVs

    premium_icon Four new Gympie region sites could be home to RVs

    Council News Council reveals plans to capitalise of RV market.

    OPINION: Buses, horses create hazard at elite Gympie school

    premium_icon OPINION: Buses, horses create hazard at elite Gympie school

    News The principal says the situation has been assessed and is safe