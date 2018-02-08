Best place to dodge the worst of Qld heatwave

AS heatwave conditions descent on much of Queensland this weekend, the coastal strip on the Sunshine Coast is going to be the place to be with afternoon sea breezes expected to ease the worst of soaring day time temperatures.

THE Sunshine Coast is going to be the best place in Queensland to be over the next week as a stifling heatwave descends over vast areas of the state with temperatures pushing up to 45 degrees in places.

In the south east corner the Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting Ipswich to hit 33 degrees on Friday and then climb to 37 degrees on Sunday, a day time maximum which would be sustained through to at least next Wednesday.

Inland Winton would reach 37 degrees today and Friday, climb to 39 degrees on Saturday then 42 degrees Sunday before climbing to 45 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecaster Harry Clark said the lack of any moderating weather systems meant an air mass was lying stagnant across much of the state, heating further with each passing day.

Mr Clark said it would get uncomfortably hot on the Sunshine Coast with a run of five 31-degree-plus days from Saturday but any distress would be marginal compared with what's coming for inland areas of the state.

However the lack of any north westerly wind generating troughs was expected to keep the hot air mass now suffocating much of central Queensland from reaching the coastal strip where afternoon sea breezes were likely to provide some relief.

Just to our north the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast Gympie to have a run of 37-degree daytime maximums from Sunday.

Nambour was expected to reach 35 degrees by Sunday before easing to 34 on Tuesday and then 33 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the coastal strip expect it to hit 29 degrees on Friday and then 31 degrees Saturday, 33 degrees Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (32) and Wednesday (31).

Showers along the coastal strip would ease into the weekend with Saturday predicted to be sunny with just a light breeze.

Sunday would also be mostly sunny with light winds throughout before partly cloudy conditions Monday drop the temperature a degree but bring the chance of thunder storms late in the day.

Winds would again be light Monday before increasing from the east at 15-20km/h. The chance of thunderstorms would persist into Tuesday on a partly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of any rain and with light winds increasing through the day to 15-25km/h from the north east.

The BOM expects a slight increase of swell for the weekend to around 1.5 metres with a 10-12 second period and the chance of more to come mid-week.

That's a prediction in line with Sunshine Coast Daily surf forecaster Mike Perry's thinking who says this region will score the biggest of the swell reaching the south east corner beaches over the weekend.