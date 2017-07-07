Coast teens fined damage - elderly do repairs

Justice weighs in for church helpers - and vandals.

CHURCH group volunteers, some elderly, had to repair damage done last month by two teenage vandals at Cooloola Cove, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Thursday

The two 17-year-olds, George Wallace Border, of Rainbow Beach and Tewhenua Ihaia, of Cooloola Cove, pleaded guilty to a charge each of wilful damage on June 23.

The court was told they had done "doughnuts” on the lawn of the Veteran's Hall, on property maintained by the Cooloola Coast branch of the Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Border also pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.05% while on a P-plate licence. Neither had a history of any prior offences, the court was told.

"Police heard revving engines and saw headlights pointing at the sky,” police told the court.

"Elderly members of the church had organised working bees to repair the damage,” the court was told.

Defence solicitor Chris Anderson told the court Border had consumed "about three full-strength beers”.

"Some mates suggested it would be a bit of fun and they didn't think of the consequences,” he said.

Magistrate Ross Woodford told both their conduct was "completely unacceptable”.

"Even at your age you should have enough between your ears,” he said.

He fined them each $1000 for wilful damage and fined Border $350 for drink driving, with a three-month disqualification. He ordered no convictions be recorded.