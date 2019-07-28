Coast teenager snares world championship medal

Silver medalist Australia's Kaylee McKeown poses with her medal following the women's 200m backstroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

SWIMMING: Sunshine Coast teenager Kaylee McKeown captured her first individual world championships medal during a stellar display in South Korea.

The 18-year-old backstroke specialist steamed home to claim silver in the Women's 200m Backstroke on night seven of the Australian Dolphins international campaign.

She posted a personal best time of 2:06.26 to secure second spot and a podium finish, bettering her performance from 2017 in Budapest which saw her break the junior world record and place fourth overall.

Fellow Dolphin Minna Atherton, who won silver in the 100m backstroke on night three, recorded 2:08.26 to finish sixth overall with USA Athlete Regan Smith taking gold.

McKeown's sister, and Rio Olympian, Taylor congratulated her sibling on the feat.

"I can't stop crying, I'm so proud," Taylor said via social media.

"Just love her so much, (a) PB time too."

McKeown swims for Sippy Downs-based USC Spartans.